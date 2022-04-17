The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, April 18, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 18, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Aries

Don't be thrown off by an ex who tries to come back into your life, Aries. You may have thought you reached a point of closure and that's when the person you wished would come back finally does return.

This lesson is there for you to learn how to live according to your heart, and not to people-please. Unless you feel like you need to go back to the past, press on to the future.

Taurus

Secrets have a strange way of coming to the surface and making everyone have to deal with them. You may hear of a friend or even your significant other coming clean about a problem or situation that they had previously lied about.

People tend to lie for all sorts of reasons: fear, uncertainty, and covering things up to fool others. For you, get to the heart of the matter and focus on why it happened.

Gemini

Your love life may never feel the same, but that can make it interesting for you, Gemini. You may be going through a few things that help you to realize you need to respect yourself a bit more.

A person or relationship can be headed in a new direction, and if you feel this compromises your own desires, how will you handle that? It's your call on what to do next.

Cancer

A long-distance relationship could form this month, and it could be with a friend you've known for a while but have never seen in this light before.

You may find yourself drawn to the unknown or mysterious nature of a friend who seems to feel the same way as you do. Travel may need to be involved, but without trying how will you know where things will lead?

Leo

Someone at work may have a crush on you, Leo. You may never find out exactly who it is that has been thinking of you in a certain way, but chances are that others have cued in on the secret.

You might be the subject of workplace rumors about your potential budding romance. This can be hard for you to manage, but if there's nothing concrete to go by shrug it off. It may not manifest and perhaps you'll be happier that way.

Virgo

Commitment is not easy to keep, and some marriages and relationships can go through a difficult process. You may find yourself leaning in on your belief and faith that things will get better.

Your love may need to fall apart a bit before it can come back together. Sometimes the strongest relationships grow from when they went through a refining fire.

Libra

Life has a way of disrupting the flow of your love life, Libra. You may be managing a lot of mishaps and challenges today.

Work, chores, the family's needs, and perhaps some personal wants of your own can make it difficult to connect in a romantic way. You can try to pencil things in for later, or set a date for later in the week when you can focus on each other and nothing else.

Scorpio

It's such a romantic time for you, Scorpio. You could become suddenly smitten with your partner as if it were the first time. Love can be reborn and bring you back to a place where you long and crave your significant other in a way that reignites the spark in your relationship.

Single? Today, plan for a romantic night out with friends or you may get an invitation to meet someone and have a wonderful night together.

Sagittarius

Homelife can feel chaotic and out of sorts right now. It can be hard to breathe or you may even feel slightly smothered at times.

You may need to take a little walk or enjoy nature so as not to become absorbed by the negativity that surrounds you. The joy you need can be on the other side of closure.

Capricorn

It's time for a romantic road trip. Gas prices are high, but there's something special about taking a road trip with your boo to hold hands and talk about the future. Drive to the beach or a place where there is water.

Enjoy singing songs together or letting the rays of the sun ignite a passion for each other that you felt could have been missing in past relationships.

Aquarius

A loss of money can disrupt your home life and make it hard not to bicker with each other for the next few days.

An X can ask for money. or a friend who has a habit of borrowing cash can all try to get you to give them what they want out of fear. Empower and protect yourself, be confident that what you are asking for will work for you.

Pisces

An unexpected conversation, such as a text message from a partner or an ex can spark your curiosity and have you wondering who it is that you love or want to know better.

At first, relationships can seem to be the last thing to return to, but if it makes sense and makes your heart glad, then that's where you ought to follow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.