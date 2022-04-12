Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 13, 2022

What's in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 13, 2022? You can read your daily tarot card reading to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Flaunt your stuff, Aries. The Six of Wands is a card that encourages you to share all your talents with others and to truly own them.

You weren't born to be shy or to hide behind the scenes. You're made for so much more; so, let yourself glow!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Don't be closed-minded, Taurus. Avoid people who only will hear their point of view and not listen to yours, either.

These individuals will hold you back and have you thinking that there's only one way to be. You'll outgrow those friendships and be miserable later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

You have so many fun things to learn and grow from, Gemini. You're working so hard to climb the ladder of success.

You have what it takes within yourself. Part of the reason why things have taken so long is that you had to learn certain lessons to keep the spotlight you finally receive.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Are you putting things off, Cancer? It's time to pursue your dreams and not procrastinate.

What you want will not happen by itself. You have to hustle and work hard to manifest them into reality.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Not everyone is safe to trust, Leo. The reason you're pulling back from a certain someone is that you know there's a reason for you not to be open and transparent.

Give things time. Your intuition may prove you right, even though right now you can't put your finger on the 'what'.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

It's not easy to say no to things you'd like to do with your friends when you have to work.

Delaying your fun may seem to be unfair, but one day you're going to have all the things you want in life, and others who refused to do what you did will wish they got where you are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You are working more than usual, and if you're not careful you could burn yourself out.

You may not think that it makes sense to take a day off to do nothing, but it's exactly what you need to replenish your energy and get more done later.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You're letting the world pass you by, and instead of taking action, you're watching the entire situation without doing anything.

Apathy is not your usual go-to emotion, so Scorpio, if you want it badly, get back in the game and go for the gusto.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Something is happening, Sagittarius, and this could be big. You are going to be in for a huge surprise.

Life cannot remain the same, and so when things change, it's going to be for the better.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

What you need is going to be there for you. You don't have to worry that the resources won't be enough or the workers you find won't be helpful.

The stars are aligning and every single detail will play into your favor. All you have to do now is trust.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

You are being intuitively guided and given certain gifts and talents.

The reason you are so trusted with these unique gifts is that you will share them with others and not keep the things you've learned to yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

You're a giver, Pisces. That's why your caretaker side is coming through in big and small ways.

You see the needs that others have and you do your best to meet them where they are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.