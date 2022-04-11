Love Horoscope For Tuesday, April 12, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 12, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Aries

The Universe clears away the obstacles that have caused you to fear in love, Aries.

Jupiter brings you good fortune and helps to remove the enemies that have hindered your love life. You have been compromising too long for others, but now it's your turn to have dreams come true.

Taurus

You gain an abundance of social connections, Taurus.

Love has felt like a numbers game, but now the rules change. You may fall in love with someone who you have known as a friend for you, it's perfect.

Gemini

You've been friend-zoned. Gemini, your luck is about to take a turn; prepare to be seen finally. It's been a lonely time, but soon you will get what you want.

Cancer

A nasty breakup is making room for you to find your soul mate. Cancer, don't lose your faith in love because someone treated you badly. You are made for much better, and the one who will cherish your heart is on the way.

Leo

A secret is coming to light. Leo, the clouds surrounding your love life clear. That one thing you could not define is discovered. A red flag is something you should not ignore.

Virgo

When you fall in love, you fall hard. Virgo, your intentions are pure, but be mindful of a relationship that starts too fast. A good thing takes time, so if everything seems too good, be sure to get to know someone better.

Libra

It's the perfect time to adopt a pet. Libra, unconditional love can still be found with you caring for someone who needs you without any expectations. A dog or cat may be exactly what you need while you get comfortable with your new relationship status.

Scorpio

Your fantasy life comes alive. Scorpio, your daydreams are filled with passion, and a flame could be on the horizon. Fun? Yes, but what starts off hot may grow cold quickly.

Sagittarius

Family problems don't go away on their own. Sagittarius, you may need to quit trying to fix your family drama. Some people will never change. So wish them well, and work on your life instead.

Capricorn

When someone promises you the world, be cautious. Capricorn, the words you want to hear sound sweet, but actions must follow. See what happens next.

Aquarius

Value yourself. Aquarius, no matter how much you adore another person, there is no reason to sacrifice all that you are for their happiness. You are whole with or without someone else. Your partner is important, but so are you.

Pisces

Beautiful things are coming your way. Pisces, you have waited so long to find your person; now, all the pieces fall into place, and the love you want to share will be yours soon. So don't be afraid to try again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.