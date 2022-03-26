Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 27, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 27, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Aries

Spending time with friends can be a welcomed break from the week's stress. So plan an early lunch date with a best friend or pencil in time for a movie with the love of your life.

Being with others will refuel your spirit, so try not to let this day pass with you spending your time alone.

Taurus

Life was never meant to be a competition, but it's always good to set a new goal for yourself and then try to reach a bit further than you had anticipated.

You'll feel more confident about pushing through, and others will admire you for your tenacity.

Gemini

Love teaches you how to be a better person.

Even if things did not work out the way you had planned, it's nice to know that you can give someone grace when they are in need and that the rest you can leave to the universe to judge.

Cancer

A secret can be a tough pill to swallow. The ticket will be how to process the idea that things happened, forgive and move on again.

You may not understand the why or how things happened in another person's life, but that isn't the role you play. Instead, you are the one who comforts another during their time of need.

Leo

Not every relationship will fall into the same mold, and even though you are a traditionalist at heart, there is also a part of you that needs to be with an open-minded person who isn't also jealous or controlling.

It's up to you to uphold a standard for yourself, and when you drop it or compromise, expect more complications in the future.

Virgo

Stick with people who treat you with love and respect. You deserve to be cared for in a way that opens your eyes to your flaws and shortcomings.

Then, take feedback for the purpose of learning and growing from others.

Libra

You learn to detach yourself from the notion of romance to the idea of a long-term relationship. It's not easy to see that romance does not have to mean commitment between two people.

You can enjoy things as they come along and not wrap your identity in what others think of you. What matters is how you feel about yourself.

Scorpio

Even though a breakup may have been tough for you, you're finally able to resolve the matter in your mind and finally let go of the outcome.

You can be at peace and start to feel the stress disappear. It will feel so good when you're beyond these tough moments and into a new life where you can start over again.

Sagittarius

You are ready for an amazing adventure where love leaves its limits and ventures beyond the boundaries of how you or others may define it. You may find it so much easier to have a bit of authority in your life.

You get to call the shots in love this week, and you also decide if you want to be with someone else or not.

Capricorn

Family members may not understand what you see in your significant other, but their approval remains unnecessary.

It's you who has fallen in love, and when you are with your special someone, you have no regrets for choosing to be loyal to your heart.

Aquarius

What do you need and want in a loving relationship this time around?

Make a list of traits, and be open to letting love in, perhaps through a friend you feel close to and want to get to know better.

Pisces

Self-love comes into your life, fighting back fears of the past that have held you back from experiencing true love.

It's time to let go of what you feel can hurt you because it's unknown and to bravely face the world to accept and experience what you are missing out on experiencing that will bring you surprising joy.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.