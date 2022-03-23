Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 24, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Thursday, March 24, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in action-oriented Aries. The Moon leaves the adventure-seeking energy of Sag to enter Capricorn, the zodiac sign associated with the Devil tarot card on a 6 numerological day.

Expect to feel tempted to cut corners and to do things lightening fast because quick and easy seems to be better than taking a slower pace.

However, be mindful that we need to tend to our projects and do our due diligence when the Moon is in Capricorn because this is the way to true growth and lasting success.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Ask for help, Aries. There's no shame in saying, "I can't do this on my own." Life is more of a sprint than a marathon.

If you have to slow down a bit to get things right and have friends come alongside you, it's much better than struggling alone.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

The Death reversed tarot card is about endings that lead to a new beginning. It's sad when you are faced with the need to head in a new direction.

You're going through the grieving process right now, which takes time. Don't try to force yourself to be OK when you're not. Instead, allow yourself to feel your emotions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The Nine of Swords is about overthinking, which is an area of your life that you specialize in. What have you been trying to figure out lately?

Worries and concerns can become overwhelmingly part of your life's narrative when you focus too much on one thing for so long. It would be best if you rolled with the punches, as they say. Be fully present at the moment and don't worry about what will happen in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

When you receive the Justice, reversed, it's a signal that someone will get the shorter end of the stick.

Situations don't always balance themselves out the way that you hoped they would or could. But, even if you fall short now and it seems someone else is winning, hang tight. Karma has a funny way of balancing things out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Disharmony is a theme when you receive the Three of Pentacles, reversed in a tarot card reading. People may be struggling with their need for power or a desire to protect their egos.

This can be a tough moment to grapple with and hard to wrap your mind around. But, it's not a reflection of you; it's more about perspective and the situation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

The Magician has so many skills that help start all over again.

You have many fresh ideas brewing, but where should you start? First, try one thing to see if it works out for you. And, if it doesn't, go back to the beginning and try something else.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Do you feel like you just don't fit in lately? The Hermit, reversed may reveal your lack of confidence about your role in the group.

Is it essential for you to feel like others accept you? What if your uniqueness is exactly what is needed at this time?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You have finally started to make it through the slow and steady climb out of a deep depression resulting from betrayal.

The light at the end of the tunnel is finally shining. You are no longer captive to your pain; you're finally free.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Isn't it amazing how one sentence and even the tone of a word can stir up strife in your relationship?

It may feel like you have to swallow your pride to say, "I'm sorry," especially if you don't know how the whole miscommunication got started. But if you aim to restore your relationship so that you can have peace again, you may, in fact, do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Most people aren't fans of significant changes, but when you're at a place in life where you feel you must take a leap of faith and try new things, then the stretch and risk are worth it.

You have to try, or else how will you feel about yourself if you don't?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Proceed with caution, Aquarius. Things happen for a reason, and when you can't seem to get the timing right, you may not understand.

It's hard to be patient, but you'll want to see where the path leads without forcing matters for this season in time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You've been fooled into thinking someone was who they claimed to be. You have been duped, and it hurts.

It will take time to trust again after such a deeply seated betrayal.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.