Weekly Love Horoscope For March 21 - 27, 2022

This week brings a shift from calmer energy to one that encourages you to upset the status quo. But, if that means that you embrace your truth and what you really want from love, then so be it.

Obligation is something that you talk yourself into, not something you inherently feel passionate about.

It can seem like a promising idea, and it can even work for a while, but it will not last forever because you can only do something because you should for so long.

This is because of the weeklong connection between Mars and Uranus. These two planets bring together themes of passion and motivation with unexpected events and authenticity.

Together they make it impossible to remain stuck in a Capricorn cycle — trying so hard to reach the summit of a mountain — that you may never wanted to climb in the first place.

Where has the idea of obligation and responsibility shown up for you in your relationship since the start of the year? Where are you now looking to break free or make changes?

With Mercury uniting Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto this week, a big part of embracing your inner rebellion is speaking up and having those difficult conversations.

Even if it does not mean the end of a relationship, it still could be that your current situation needs to evolve. You need more freedom to be your true self and pursue those things that matter to you.

By the end of the week, the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn helps shed those final obligations that held you back. Then, Mercury shift into Aries will let you get to the heart of the matter.

There is a risk of gravitating towards anger or frustration with Mercury being in the fiery sign of Aries.

The more you speak your truth, the less chance misplaced anger will occur.

And if you do and your partner or others react negatively, just remember being the rebel with a cause is not about people-pleasing but finally pleasing yourself.

March 21, 2022

Today really sets the energy tone for the week. It is not filled with dramatic shifts like last week, but instead one working below the surface. Mercury connects with Jupiter, Neptune, and Pluto, beginning today helping communication while still in romantic Pisces.

This helps increase feelings of positivity, unconditional love, and truth. There may be some tough conversations, but the energy beginning today supports making the best of them. So even when you have something hard to say, it can still be told with love.

March 22, 2022

The undercurrents that began yesterday will affect you all week, helping you push past challenges and any difficulties you may have faced in relationships recently. But today, you get a big boost from Mars and Uranus, which will help you rebel and stand in your truth.

In relationships and especially after the surplus of Capricorn energy you have been under since the start of the year, there is the path that others want you to follow. This may be whether they approve of the person you are with, the type of relationship you have, or even how you both show up in the world together.

If you only love how it makes others comfortable, you are not really living authentically. Today sets into a motion of you choosing yourself and the love that sets you on fire no matter how difficult or challenging it might be. It is a reminder that the status quo never led anywhere amazing.

March 25, 2022

The Last Quarter Moon occurs in Capricorn, prompting you to look at what you need to let go of and release in your life, especially those relationships or beliefs about that Capricorn energy. This earth sign is necessary for the balance of life. Still, in a synchronistic way, you are not being guided to release all of that after being overwhelmed with obligation, obstacles, and taking your time for the past few months.

So let go of that Capricorn parts of life that are not helpful for you to create the one you dream of. Letting go and seem like it means we are losing something when you are only creating space for what you will not have to hang onto because it will be meant for you.

March 27, 2022

After a brief time in Pisces, Mercury shits into Aquarius today, changing how you think and communicate. In relationships, you will be more direct in your approach. This will help you produce innovative ideas about how to solve or compromise on problems or issues that you have had in your love life or relationship.

After being in Pisces, you were encouraged to feel more than think. This is the time to bridge the two together. You act from your genuine feelings but are logically thinking about improving yourself and your relationship dynamic.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You should feel increasingly empowered this week as it progresses. Mars is not in your zodiac sign, but as your ruling planet, its connection with Uranus helps you be authentic.

Whether breaking up or starting a more nontraditional relationship, you feel stronger than you have all year. So, start speaking your truth and tackling significant issues in your romantic life. An existing relationship may involve setting some rigid boundaries and no longer carrying the burden of fixing your partner.

It is a week of inner strength and determination to follow your own path no matter where it may lead.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As much as you may not like stepping out from the routines of life that help you feel safe, Uranus is here this week to make sure you do just that. Look for areas in that you have given up your power in relationships by not speaking your truth or trying to make everyone happy with your choices.

This phase of your life is about you realizing that you can try to keep the peace at all costs, but it often comes at creating chaos in the areas that mean the most to you. This is why choosing yourself becomes a priority this week. Allow yourself to start advocating more in your relationships so that you can truly feel seen and heard by your partner.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

No matter how much you try to talk yourself into being happy, it does not mean you are. This week’s shift comes down to whether you are honest with yourself about your feelings in life and with your romantic choices. Admitting that something is not what you genuinely want is the first step to creating it.

To do that, though, you need to be honest with yourself and believe that what you are dreaming of exists. The Moon will be moving through Sagittarius during a portion of the week, lighting up your romantic relationships, both past, and present. So, it is a suitable time to reflect on what you genuinely want and need from someone in your life to start taking steps to communicate that.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This could be a pivotal week for letting go of a specific relationship or even idea about one that has held you back, especially since the beginning of the year. Capricorn activates your focus to shift onto your romantic life. The theme of obligation will especially come up for you this week as it is time to release the idea that you can keep things as they are and still find happiness.

Change is always disruptive at first, but it also tends to be the storm you need to get to brighter days. Even if the timing does not seem right, don’t be afraid to simply let go and surrender to the process that you are already within.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You always feel more empowered and energized during Aries Season as a fire sign. But it does not mean that you are ultimately decided on what you want. Part of this confusion is not knowing how to take everything you have learned or observed about love and make it into something that you want to spend time creating in your life.

There also could be some hesitancy in your own feelings. As much as you may wish to that partner, the work of dating may seem overwhelming, for example. This week greater clarity should come, especially once Mercury, the planet that rules your thoughts and words, shifts into Aries. This will let you feel more directed and confident in deciding what you want at this moment, even if you cannot let see what that means down the road.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With Mercury spending its last week in Pisces, communication, reflecting, and thinking about your relationships will be high. Pisces is always the sign for you that means a shift to thinking about love and relationships.

It may not be because you are in the ideal relationship or even trying to be. Instead, it could offer you the benefit of looking more deeply at your previous choices and how they have shifted the ones you are currently making.

Some seasons of your life are about love, and others are about discovering what you love. This may mean that you are looking at building that beautiful fulfilling life now so that you will feel more in the place to welcome a relationship in. Just make sure that you are considering all your growth too.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It has been a powerful time for you to reflect on everything since last fall. This is because finally, with the energy of the planets changing, you can get a better perspective and understanding of why everything had to happen in the way that it did.

This really was about you stepping into your worth in a new and exciting way so that you could start aligning with relationships that would honor that growth within yourself.

Even though you are all about reciprocity in relationships, you tend to always step up to the relationship plate, while learning that you deserve another is something you must know. A lot has changed in your romantic life, and while it may have felt like a whirlwind, it is essential to look back and see how far you have come.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are in the hot seat now, and as much as things have changed, they are nowhere near where they will be at the end of the year. The eclipse cycle has changed zodiac signs into Taurus/Scorpio for the year. It will show how much your sense of self directs your relationship choices.

When you were still unaware of your carried hurt, you chose partners that hurt you. But now that you have done so much healing, your relationship choices will begin to align with that updated version of yourself.

Just make sure that you are not hanging onto the hurt because you are unsure who you will be without it. A big part of this new chapter of your life is truly being loved in all the ways you desire and need, but to receive that gift, you must make sure you are fully aligned with your healing and not your wounding.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

With your desire to genuinely enjoy life, you can often feel like you need or should be more responsible. So, your pendulum shifts from carefree and roaming to overworking and losing yourself. But balance is not one or the other. It is not having a fantastic relationship or a fulfilling career but how to navigate yourself and your life to have a balance of both.

Gradually your focus will start shifting to home, family, and romantic themes this month. This week is offering you a pivotal moment in being able to claim what you genuinely want and need.

In your romantic relationships, you will crave and need more freedom and excitement.

Still, receiving that, you must make room for your work life. It is one thing to feel successful as an employee but another to feel that way about who you are and how you are showing up for those that matter most to you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the universe shifts away from helping you feel good about the choices that are not profoundly good for you, life will begin to reveal more options. This is a week to recognize that you can often sell yourself short in the relationship department if you only choose to pursue what you feel you must. Just because you have chosen a relationship does not mean it is the best one for you.

As you grow, learn, and heal, you naturally will gravitate towards different relationships. Not allowing yourself to pursue them just because of a previous agreement locks you in a place that likely you no longer feel like you belong.

This week is all about seeing the options that exist.

Whether it is in realizing the truth of your current situation or finally healing from a break-up and seeing that there are so many other options. Conclusion: There is closure coming and more optimism as you suddenly realize you have the choice about who you have a relationship with.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With Venus and Mars making their way through your sign, there is a lot of joy coming up. Still, it also brings up issues around balance within the relationship. This can be whether it seems like you are both equally invested in.

Part of this may be triggering some past wounds for you. Soon you will see what you are going through is vastly different than what you've experienced in the past.

But it does not mean that there still is not more to do. You have taken your time approaching what is currently going on in your life because you did not want to be quick to say something that could not be taken back.

This week brings an opportunity to address the roots of what you are going through. Remember that your current partner is not like your ex, so how you approach it and even the lens you are seeing it through should be different.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The last week for you to see what it is like when everyone thinks and feels like a Pisces. It hasn’t been the easiest, as you have noticed that not everyone can fully sit with what they feel like you can. There may have been some emotional distance with your partner lately. It is not because anything is necessarily wrong.

Still, they need the time to process their own stuff, including their feelings for you.

This week should bring some turnaround, especially if there was an aspect of your partner not embracing their authentic self, which was influencing the relationship. As more inner strength and the courage to make yourself happy return, your partner or prospective partner will feel this and rise to the occasion.

As much as it can feel dreamy for you when Mercury is in Pisces, it is often really challenging for others. This means that emotional intimacy and communication should pick back up by the end of the week. If you have been waiting for your partner to take charge and be more decisive, this is the time you will start to see that happen. It is all about letting the pieces fall into place.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.

