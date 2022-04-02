Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign, April 4 - 10, 2022

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for April 4 - 10, 2022 comes with predictions using the Major and Minor Arcana.

What does your tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign starting this week?



We're back at it, folks, and it's still Aries season. The tarot cards are strong and full of warnings, from Trump cards to Suits.

We need to be on our best game now, as the distractions are now so plentiful that we could get stuck far off track. This is a week for distraction and displacement. If we focus, we won't be able to slip too far away from our goals.

We're also looking at life-changing decisions ahead, for many of us. That's going to take more than quick wit; it's going to mean that we need to research our information for facts before we act. This is not the week to take a chance or wing it. This week demands expertise and seriousness.

If we are to be making huge decisions, then we need all the mental acumen we can get. That also means we need to steer clear of too many inebriates; Focus, people. FOCUS. Not distraction. Forget the shiny things, we need to concentrate on what's right before us, right now.

One thing that definitely stands out about this week, according to the Tarot: there will be a lot of close calls. Many of us will attempt something great and fall short of it, not because we didn't try, but because we were missing some important element to its success. This is the week where if we fail, we learn quickly, and we figure out how to right the wrong and reverse the mistake.

Read below to find your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for April 4 - 10, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Big choices, big decisions to be made this week. And the burden is on you. You have not only your own life in the balance here but the life of others — family members, children. You need to make an extremely important move this week, Aries, and you'll need to have your head on straight in order to do this. Think it all through before you act. Don't act impulsively. Gather your facts and act accordingly.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You've always been a rebel and it will be during this week that once again, you'll start trouble. You really aren't up for being manipulated, and although everyone around seems to throw themselves into the manipulative fires, you'll stand alone and unfazed by everyone's so-called stupidity. This week brings you a situation where you will lose your patience to such a degree that you'll never want to return.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Here you are again, playing the Waiting Game. Waiting on work. Waiting on money. Waiting on someone else's decision. This week gives you more of the same, and even though you are tired of waiting, you feel you have no alternative.

You must do what you must do, in hope of a day when things will change. Keep in mind, that you are right; there is nothing wrong with having patience. You are doing the right thing, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Your resilience will be weakened during this week, Cancer. You have been holding on for just so long, and now things are starting to look like a mess to you.

You will start to wonder if you've been doing the right thing all along, or were you that off-base and that's why you're in the position you're in today. This week will bring you introspective thinking, and you will find something worthwhile to contemplate.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. This old cliche phrase is what you'll be experiencing this week as success seems to bypass you by the slightest margin.

That's OK. It's a heads up for you to be able to stand back and take a look at what you've done that went wrong and how to change it. You may not get exactly what you want this week, but you will certainly learn the reasons why it didn't work out, and that's beneficial.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Whether you are the one who gets everyone's attention this week, or you are the person who comes through in shining colors in some situation that needed help, you are the Star this week.

You won't be able to help yourself as you deliver good news to those who deserve it, and you offer advice that can be utilized by someone in your life who is in trouble. You are the go-to person this week, and you play the role of Star very, very well.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You may have to eat your words this week, Libra, as your plans are going to topple. There is no doubt that you are incredibly smart; we all get that. But you are also devious and you may have wanted to act out on some devious plans this week — but those plans will backfire in your face.

You think you are clever, and you are, but you are also manipulative and underestimate those around you. It will be those around you who call you out for your bad behavior.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

If there's one thing you can say for this week, it's "I tried." And you did, and you will. There is an enormous effort being put out by you, and your intentions are great...however, there's something you didn't tend to, and now those plans are falling flat.

There is no need for panic, but every need to try again. You are so very on the right track, but you need to pay closer attention to details next time around.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

This day will have you trading and bartering, waiting on a paycheck, or demanding money from a client. It's not a bad week, per se, but it's one where you will be put in the position of a money person.

You're the one people owe money to and you'll be spending this week collecting. You'll have success, so that's not the problem. The only real toil here is in the work you'll have to do to get what's yours.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength

With this card under your belt, you can't help but have a successful week. Strength works in so many areas. In your case, Capricorn, strength comes to you as patience and compassion. You'll need to work with someone on something in order to get them to the next level.

You realize that it's best to show kindness and patience, and you'll see that you're right. Gentle is the way, this week, and strength will be felt as patience and order.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You will know what it's like to be part of a job well done, this week. You'll be able to flaunt your achievements and you'll get applause for your efforts. You feel like royalty; everything works out, just as planned, and now all you want to do is lay down on a stack of hundo's while making angel arms and laughing. Yes, money is coming to you. Be grateful, it's all working out.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

This card seems very appropriate for a Pisces and it works in the way that this Queen is you: fierce, directed, a situation in peace, and ready to give an order.

You always know who you are; that's never the issue, but it will be during this week that you'll rise in your power. If you compete, you will win. If you play the lottery, you'll have luck. But everything that you do will be done with research and knowledge to back it up.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.