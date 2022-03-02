Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 3, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 3, 2022.

We are entering a danger zone on Thursday as Mars conjuncts with Pluto at the 27th degree in Capricorn within the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

In the tarot, Capricorn rules Death and rebirth, so Thursday could strike the death nail to relationships that are hanging by a thread.

But — if you have a strong constitution, high ethical standards, and a desire to remain together, you can manage your way through this dark night of love's soul, perhaps feeling pretty polished as a couple as a result.

Aries

Watch your temper, Aries. Today, when Mars and Pluto conjunct the feeling that you've been disrespected can cause your anger to rise to the surface.

The way someone is treating you can lead to lots of tension, but at the end of the day, it's you who controls your reactions.

Taurus

Believe in the possibilities of your love life, Taurus. Faith in your significant other can be a motivating factor in staying together.

You may feel pushed to your limits and your patience tried, but your belief in love — and each other — can keep hope strong.

Gemini

When Mars conjuncts with Pluto in your sector of secrets, you may discover something that you did not know, and honestly this could be potentially upsetting. The feeling of being out of the loop can prove to be humbling.

But, take a step back, Gemini. Sometimes fear is the motive for why someone has not disclosed something to you. You will want to find out the reason why before you judge.

Cancer

A relationship dynamic can feel so tense that you need to make a change or else things can go in a really bad direction. Feelings can be hurt, and harsh words may be spoken, so take a step back and pause.

When Mars and Pluto conjunct in your sector of commitments, a problem can become the deal-breaker of your relationship if not handled with tact, love, and care, especially if you want to grow together instead of apart. You can lead the way through this moment of difficulty, which will pass by next week.

Leo

There is a lot going on in your sector of health today, and some things in your relationship can motivate you to take better care of yourself as a result. Self-love is an essential part of any flourishing relationship.

So, if you've been neglecting your personal needs and wants, the rest of this week is the time to revisit what you need to be happy within yourself.

Virgo

Your love life can be reignited with passion and purpose when Mars connects with Pluto in Capricorn. A moment can bring fire into your relationship in a way that was missing.

Plan a date night. Keep the momentum going by encouraging conversations or learning your significant other's love language — and speaking it daily.

Libra

Sometimes families can argue more than usual, even though they love each other purely.

With Mars and Pluto in your sector of home activating your desire for more harmony and honesty with one another, the journey to rebuild any breaks in the unity can be strong.

Scorpio

The tone you use when speaking to your partner matters. Although it may feel like yelling or speaking loudly is harmful.

Today, realize that the approach to a conversation is just as important as your words. So, speak softly, and try to be emphatic without coming across as threatening.

Sagittarius

Financial problems can cause strain and difficulty in your relationship, but with Mars conjunct Pluto, there's an opportunity to prompt change.

Try to come up with a new way of discussing finances and working as a team. Perhaps taking a course for couples' on money management can be helpful.

Capricorn

You have a lot of motivation to change, Capricorn.

With Mars conjunct Pluto taking place in your zodiac sign, you may discover an important part of yourself that you'd like to cultivate into a more intentional and purposeful lover.

Aquarius

Don't let anger from the past become a burden on your future. You may find yourself remembering moments you wish you could change, but can't.

This can cause you to internalize anger with yourself, but try not to feel negative about yourself. You are a human who makes mistakes, and the point isn't that it happened but that you learned from them.

Pisces

True friends sometimes say things that you may not want to hear but are necessary for you to listen to.

While you may not see red flags in your relationship, an outsider may have clarity about the problem you are blind to, and out of love in their heart warn you so that you don't miss what is going on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.