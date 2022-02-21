Love Horoscope For Wednesday, February 23, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 23, 2022.

Love requires courage, honesty, and brave decisions, and when the Quarter Moon arrives on Wednesday night some zodiac signs may feel the intensity like an arrow in the heart.

We are still experiencing Venus and Mars in hardworking Capricorn, and when this combo takes place in an earth sign, relationships either stick or they don't.

This Wednesday, lovers with poor intentions start to fall by the wayside. Challenged couples who love each other deeply dig in their heels and rolled sleeves up ready to do the work that must be done to make love last forever.

And, we find out who is what during the Quarter Moon stage, but not without some wondering if what is said or committed to is the real deal.

Knee deep in Pisces season when the Sun treads water for a month, it can have us all wondering what is what, but if you listen to your heart, you'll find that the path you're meant to be on — so don't worry.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Aries

Aries

Taurus

Taurus

Gemini

Gemini

Cancer

Cancer

Leo

Leo

Virgo

Virgo

Libra

Libra

Scorpio

Scorpio

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Capricorn

Aquarius

Aquarius

Pisces

Pisces

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.