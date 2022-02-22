Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 23, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What life plans need your dedicated time and attention? This Wednesday is ideal for managing your schedule, setting your life in order, and making plans for the future.

The Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius later in the evening this Wednesday, and whenever we are at the midway point between Full Moon in Virgo and the New Moon in Pisces, it's considered 'crisis' energy.

Wednesday's Moon in Sagittarius gives a get-up-and-go message that makes it hard not to feel antsy.

Wednesday's numerology is a 4, the Manager, so despite our many distractions, it's important to focus and not let our attention deviate too far off the path.

What will your tarot card have in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday? Read on to find out.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

The Five of Pentacles reversed brings wonderful news for you, Aries, especially if you have a problem that seems to only get worse, not better with time. This is a sign that your situation is near the end of its life cycle.

A turn of events could pivot you in a new direction or the effort you've made that seemed unfruitful will produce results. Either way, this tough journey is ending and a better one will start soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

Heartache or sadness are the emotions that best describe a tarot card reading with the Five of Cups in reverse.

Like a person whose hopes have been dashed by misunderstanding or twists of fate, the day can bring a sudden disappointment that you did not expect.

It's important to remember, Taurus, that the darkest night often comes just before you get a big break or what you wanted gets replaced with what you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Daily quiet time is so important, and the Four of Swords reversed reminds you that you need a time out from the work grind.

Even though you don't mind working so hard or doing more than you are asked to do, there comes a point in your life where a respite from duty is essential for your emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

The Eight of Pentacles is about learning a new skill or studying under a person who has mastered a type of work and you are getting ready to take their place.

So, if you've been thinking about changing careers or applying for a new job at a different company, this tarot card is a promising sign for you. You will be working diligently at something you love to do and getting paid for it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

The Nine of Pentacles is about making money and building wealth for yourself. In other words, you reap what you sow.

It's so easy to grow tired of planting seeds and seeing nothing come from your efforts, and the process of growth can be slow.

You won't always see what happens during the time that the seed becomes a plant, but you will get fruits from your labor, and the results will be amazing and beautiful.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

The world is forever changing so certain ways of thinking no longer work. A stuck mindset is a warning that comes with the Eight of Swords Tarot card.

You may think that you know how something is supposed to be, and consider it to be set in stone, but this is holding you back from growth.

Be open to hearing other people's points of view and consider the wisdom that does not always come easily to you, but is real just the same.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Depression is a serious thing, and if you feel sad for too long it's a good idea to get help or ask a friend to listen. The Nine of Swords can come up in a reading when you are feeling negative about a person, situation, or relationship.

It may indicate that you are feeling distressed and need relief from your pain and sorrow. Make time to address your emotional needs if you feel disappointed but unsure why it's created an emotional funk.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

When you get the Six of Pentacles it's as though a special time is coming for you where your relationship finds a beautiful balance between giving and taking. You and your partner can fall into a natural rhythm of being there for one another.

You may have hit a rut where it felt like you were the only person doing the work to make your relationship better, but the turn around the bend is here, and suddenly everything will start to improve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Not everyone who deserves karma will receive it. Some people are truly sorry for what they have done and get forgiveness.

The Justice Tarot card in reverse is a sign that you may witness a person who seems to have missed out on a just punishment, and without good reason.

The universe is letting you know that you may not be aware of all the factors involved, and to withhold your judgment.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Certain people will never improve, change or become all that they can be. You are wasting your time hoping for a miracle when you see The Hanged Man, reversed and a partner or friend who is stubbornly making mistakes is on your mind.

Everyone has their own journey, Capricorn, and as much as you'd like to help that person avoid pain and suffering that's preventable, you can't. They have to decide for themselves what it is that they want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The Seven of Cups is a clear indication that you are caught up in a vicious cycle of belief that leads you down the path to nowhere.

You have been in a situation where you thought something but discovered your hopes were dashed by a lie or deceit.

You cannot blame yourself, Aquarius. Things like this can happen to anyone, but now that you are aware of the situation, it's up to you to decide how you ought to respond.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

The past always seems to be more glorious when you are looking in your rearview mirror.

The Four of Cups, reversed is warning you to be careful when remembering the details of a lover you cared for but was not right for you.

You may be in a vulnerable place right now, so you miss them, but this is a passing emotion that needs careful evaluation before you take action to reopen the door of your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.