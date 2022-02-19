Weekly Love Horoscope For February 21 - 27, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign. Here's what's happening at the turn of Aquarius season and the Sun in Pisces.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign starting Monday, February 21, 2022:

Even if you're not an astrologer, you may have heard about all the activity taking place with planets in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Capricorn rules government, career, and social status, and when it comes to love, it asks us to think about what we need, how hard we want to work for what we are asking for, and if something isn't working... then, do we want to let it go and start all over again?

So, while your life may be quieter than a friend's, for so many other zodiac signs it's a time roaring with changes.

What can you expect this week in the area of love?

This is the transformation that Pluto always brings. Whatever was hidden will now come to light.

Venus, Mars, and Pluto are all set to meet in Capricorn on the 26th and 27th of this week, and they blend together to create one powerful influence that ends up rocking everyone's lives.

You can expect to deal with the stuff that hurts before it gets to hurt you anymore.

There will be an emphasis on truth. Truth hurts sometimes but it can be so healing, so do the right thing even when you feel afraid.

Secrets can be revealed. If you’ve been hiding a secret or have suspected your partner is not totally honest about an area of your relationship, then something can come up to reveal the problem for what it is.

There's a lot of good for this week's love horoscope.

It’s not all dark and dismal. Venus is about love. Mars is about passion. Pluto is about an honest exchange of power. So, it only makes sense that this collection of planets will push us to build a foundation that could make love last forever.

This week is the closing of the 2-22-22 portal.

While this is an extremely rare event, so is the numerology of 2-22-22 which will bring a reminder that positive thinking is what brings positive results no matter how challenging the situation may be.

In love, you will go through hard times and challenges no matter how healthy or amazing the relationship is.

But during these times whether it’s separated by distance or one person going through something, it can be easy to lose hope.

To tell yourself that it’s over or that it won’t work out simply as a way of protecting your heart.

Just because you tell yourself that though, doesn’t mean it’s true.

Ultimately when it comes to love, what is meant to be will always happen one way or another because not even you can get in the way of fate.

Mark these dates in your calendar for this week's love horoscope to pay closer attention to your love life.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — Energy portal of 2-2-22 closes.

Today’s numerology energy is magnified by the 2-22-22, something that won’t occur again in your lifetime. 22 is considered a master builder number in astrology which means that key events in your life will usually begin or take place on this date.

The more a number repeats in astrology the more powerful it becomes so today’s date is especially intense and powerful. This magical date will bring you balance, trust, faith, and encouragement in your relationship and love life.

It’s a reminder from your angels to stand tall in your personal truths and that everything that is happening is for the highest good of all those involved.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — Jupiter square Pluto

Coming off the heels of yesterday’s powerful portal, today's destined gathering of Jupiter and Pluto gives you the determination and intention to succeed. If your love life has recently hit some rocks, today’s transit will help you feel more optimistic at working things out or even overcoming another obstacle that stands in the way of you and true love.

Saturday, February 26, 2022 — Venus, Mars, and Pluto conjunction

Today is the first of two days in which there will be a monumental gathering of planets in Capricorn. Altogether, there will be seven planets in this grounded earth sign, but the real story is the meeting of Venus, Mars, and Pluto. This won’t happen again for another 250 years which means not only is it rare, but it’s also very powerful.

If there’s been any shadow work coming up or having to deal with old hurts and traumas this is the time to find ultimate healing. Much of February’s energy is all about purification so now is the time to truly let the past go so that you can step into the love that is meant for you.

Love Horoscopes For The Week Of February 21 - February 27, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you feel right you make better decisions. In the coming week, you will start to feel more trusting of what your intuition is telling you, which means you’ll be feeling more hopeful about listening to it.

You usually are in your physical body so much that relying on your other senses can make you feel uncomfortable, but the energy portal in the middle of the week will act like a reboot helping you see things from fresh perspectives and having the courage to do whatever you need to do to create peace in your love life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This should be a week where synchronicities from the universe start pouring it. Thanks to Uranus in your sign being part of the astrological dance, you will be getting little signs about what should be your next step in your relationship or love life.

You will be craving change, even if on a small scale as excitement about fresh energy coming in has you wanting to take some risks instead of staying where it feels safe. This could be a week that a current relationship gets a big upgrade, or you meet someone new if single, so pay attention to what’s around you and stay open.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Let yourself relax a little this week. You are an air zodiac sign, but it doesn’t mean that you always have to be thinking about what your next move is. After all of the work you’ve done to create your current situation, whether it’s a fab relationship or happily single, you deserve to enjoy it.

This means not thinking five or even two steps ahead but just being here in this moment. The universe wants you to slow down a bit and enjoy everything that you have cultivated for yourself. There will be plenty of time for big plans soon, right now, just enjoy what you’re already living.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

In the coming days, it will feel like you’re getting a break from how heavy the energy has been lately. If you’re in a happy healthy relationship then it’s a break from planning for what’s next, even a family. If it’s not so happy, then this is at least a week of quiet in between big moments that will add up to a very changed life.

And if you’re not in a relationship at all, then it’s likely that this week you are able to stop focusing on that so much and instead just surrender to the peace of being with yourself. Whatever situation specifically fits for you, peace is on the way and a lightening of the energy. This should allow you to rest which is necessary as the end of the week and weekend look to turn more active with the gathering of planets in Capricorn.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Self-love is really about giving yourself exactly what it is you want and need. If you hold back or neglect yourself it means that ultimately you aren’t acting with love. Love is more than a word, it’s an action. You have come a long way in the past six months about what this actually means to you.

It’s been a journey of discovering what’s most important and healing those parts of yourself that don’t feel like you can receive what you most want. This week invites you in even further.

Not only will you reach a new level of loving yourself, but you will be challenged in the best way possible to receive some really heartfelt delicious love from a partner. Look for things to get especially interesting midweek and prepare to have your relationship grow in ways you can’t even imagine.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As the week seems to start slow it still may be one that you’re craving some big-time rest. With so much Pisces energy, your opposing sign, starting to factor in it may feel like you’re having to revisit some old emotional graveyards.

You may feel like this is a step backward or even question what is wrong with you that this is happening, but it’s all part of the purification that we’re all being asked to do this month. Let yourself go where you need to, both physically and emotionally.

Don’t worry about getting it all done this week and make taking care of yourself your top priority, you’ll need the energy to fully take advantage of all the opportunities that will be coming your way soon.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You should be feeling more energized this week as a sense of balance helps you take those next big steps in your love life. Both Venus and Mars make connections with the Moon which will help you to reconnect with your heart and that part of you that is willing to take a risk for something that you believe in.

It may not always be easier to create something new than going back to an ex, but people are your ex for a reason. Sometimes those situations can work but usually, it’s just a time when you have to relearn lessons you have already completed. Trust your own growth and process because you’ve come too far to go back now.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week has you feeling unstoppable in love. You’ve done a lot of work around boundaries and owning your stuff when it comes to relationships and now is the time when you’re going to see just how much all that hard work pays off. Being a deep water sign you crave and need an intense emotional connection, but even in that, it doesn’t mean that you don’t need boundaries.

What you’ll come to find is that boundaries can be a way of expressing your love for another because it shows just how much you love yourself. Look for events unfolding this week that help show you just how much you’ve grown and then be proud of yourself for how far you’ve truly come.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Not all chances last forever. No one can ruin love like you can when you self-sabotage something great. Whether it’s because you’re going through something or you’re just afraid, this week will have you facing the reality of your choices. It might not all be a pretty realization for you to see, but it is one that is necessary.

The thing is that if something is truly meant to be, nothing can ruin it but it doesn’t mean people are just waiting around either. Especially the good ones. Use this week to get real with yourself about recent choices because as the weekend nears, you’ll have a chance to redeem and heal yourself, if that’s a choice you make of course.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Believe in the best and that is what you will receive. When you start something new, whether that’s a relationship or even a phase of just being single, it can feel unnerving. You like to know what to expect and have a plan for moving forward.

That approach may work fine in your career but it doesn’t add up to much in love. Love asks us to trust and not have a step-by-step plan. It asks us to show up as our best selves and to continually mirror what it is that we want to build. Then as we need their plans and opportunities for growth will arise. But a big part of love is being okay with it showing up unexpectedly because that is where the magic happens.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

With the focus off of you now that the Sun has shifted in Pisces Season mode, that means that you should be feeling lighter. This will bring less work to do this week in terms of love and more enjoyment. Let yourself have this moment. You are great at being able to love to the beat of your own drum, but even you can get in too deep in the self-reflection department by always looking for ways to improve or build.

This week nothing needs to be done to fix anything. There are no big conversations or even big things to figure out with your partner. This week is just about breathing that sigh of relief and letting yourself enjoy this love that you’ve created.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You’re the star of the show this week and your energy will be radiating nothing but. This is a fantastic week all around for you. You’ll be feeling your best and there will be a certain allure to you as well which will have old and new loves gravitating towards you.

The best part is that you get to pick who to let into your energy. For those already enjoying life with their love, then this week the relationship will reach a new milestone.

Whether or not your birthday falls this week, the 2-22-22 portal is one that will change things forever. This is the life-boosting energy that will be streaming in helping you to make important decisions and take those big risks that all add up to that one amazing love.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.