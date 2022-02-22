Your daily horoscope for February 23, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Pisces on Wednesday.

The Moon will leave the zodiac sign of Scorpio to enter Sagittarius. The zodiac sign of Sagittarius brings attention to travel, philosophy, religion, and education.

The Quarter Moon phase will take place in the late evening, and when we are at this point of our lunar cycle it's an attention-grabbing point for all zodiac signs.

The best things to do today include:

Avoid procrastination, and make timely decisions.

Address plans that seem timely

Be aware of what needs to be a priority

Think about what you'd like to start for March before the New Moon in Pisces arrives next week.

Famous people born on February 23:

American actors, Dakota Fanning and Emily Blunt

American writer, W.E.B. Du Bois

Daily horoscope for February 23, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time for a change, Aries, and the desire to start the next chapter of your life will be strongly felt. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of adventure.

The Moon will speak with Pluto at the start of the day, and this can bring out new information that helps you make an important, yet timely decision and the best part is you're ready to do what needs to be done with less hesitation.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Brace yourself, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of shared resources and secrets. You learn something new about a person or situation that gets things moving in a different direction.

What you thought you could not have or a limitation you anticipated, may not be as great as you thought. Ask questions to clarify a no or if you feel that it's best to push a matter to get a resolution or status change, do your due diligence. You might be in for a positive surprise.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Freedom or commitment? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of partnerships and marriage, and you may be thinking about your future.

If you are dating or seeing someone, ponder your own desires for the relationship.

It may be a good day to discuss your ideas about the purpose of your dating.

Talk about whether or not you're looking to become exclusive or just want to keep things simple and see where your relationship goes.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Don't let yourself become a victim of procrastination.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of daily duties, and you may discover a long list of things you'd like to get out of the way and complete.

Today, a crucial project with time sensitivity can be brought to your attention.

If you have certain errands that need to be completed or any emails that you have to answer, be sure to place them at the top of your priority list.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The day was made for fun and pleasure as the Moon enters Sagittarius, your sector of play and creativity. The next few days are wonderful for artistic pursuits.

If you have been hoping to decorate for Spring or plan a DIY project for St. Patrick's Day, this week is perfect for planning and gathering your supplies in advance, especially while sales have started early.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Prepare for some honest conversations with bosses at work or even elderly family members.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of home, and just before the Quarter Moon arrives, something essential that needs to be said could come up.

Be open to hearing the truth, Virgo, and share your own thoughts and feelings too. It's time to be honest, even if it's not easy to do.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Bold and honest is the vibe for today, as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of communication, you will enjoy transparency and easy conversations with others. It's a day to bravely be uninhibited about your ideas and thoughts.

Perhaps test the waters a little bit in your relationship and share a bit about what you're thinking related to a hobby or an idea you have been reluctant to discuss in the past.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The next few days are perfect for getting finances in order. You can use this time to do an honest assessment of your current income-making potential and see where you stand in the area of debt.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of money and personal property, so if you have things you'd like to sell or are in the market looking for a special item or a new home in a different city, this is a wonderful time to search and possibly find what you are hoping for.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Gain clarity, Sagittarius. The Moon enters your zodiac sign which is also your solar house of identity, which may create an itch to Spring clean early and clear away items you dislike or no longer will use now that winter is coming to a close.

Make phone calls for services that you will want or need to start preparing for summer.

If you have any personal goals you'd like to set and start, the next few days are also ideal for planning your strategy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

People often out themselves, Capricorn, and sometimes it's in the things that they say when you least expect it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of hidden enemies, and you may discover who is ingenuine in their love and care for you.

This can be disappointing but also helpful as you will know who and what deserves your time and effort.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Is it time to take a trip? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your solar house of friendships and networking.

You may make a connection with a person who lives in another country or receive an invitation to attend a business trip in a different state.

If you love to meet new people, you might even want to check out upcoming national conferences that give you a chance to mingle with other business professionals in your line of work.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It may be hard to feel stuck in a job behind a desk today, as freedom calls out for you when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

With the Moon in your solar house of career and social status, you may feel like trying out new things and asking for them to see where you stand.

If you are allowed to work remotely, the next few days might feel right for working out of a coffee shop, or if you have been hoping to travel, book a hotel, and see a new city in the evening after you're done with work.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

