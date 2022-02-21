Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 22, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 22, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Aries

Today, pay attention to the delivery of your words and how you feel. Mercury in Aquarius may encourage you to take a more detached approach to relationships.

This can be a time when you feel mentally ready to scale back on a relationship that's moved too quickly. Even in a stable, long-term committed relationship, it's a good day to ask for space if you feel the need.

Taurus

Today, be sure to let your partner know if you have a lot on your plate and not intentionally ghosting via text when you're so busy.

You may be focusing more on your work and career. There can be some worrisome items that need your attention. You may find it easier to focus on one thing at a time rather than multitask.

Gemini

You may gain a new outlook on love and relationships due to Mercury in Aquarius.

There can be a level of understanding about the need for people to be themselves and not feel controlled by others.

You also may desire to have your relationship exhibit signs of greater freedom, and you may even resent having someone try to dig too much into your personal life.

Cancer

Take a self-care day and focus on self-love and doing things that help you to feel good about your future and confident in your relationships. It's important to build into your life as much as you would someone else's.

If you're single, this week is an excellent time for partnering with a friend to do a spa date or creating an accountability system for your goals.

Leo

You may be at a turning point in your love life and part of the reason you see so many changes taking place is because of how you are thinking in comparison to how you feel about your love life.

Be careful not to create logical arguments for why you ought to stay with someone. If the relationship does not make sense, take that seriously and make time to review why you are feeling this way.

Virgo

The routines of life can be inhibiting your romantic connection with a partner and also with yourself. You may need to take a step back and see what you can do to bring back that spark in your love life.

Make it a point to start a date night that's planned and consistently scheduled, be careful not to have an outing with your partner that is centered around doing chores or running errands together.

Libra

Romance happens outside of the bedroom as much as it can happen inside.

Today, be about the little things that make your love life sweet and fulfilling. Be kinder and a little more giving.

Show generosity with your affection and praise. See into the world of your mate and invite them to do the same for you.

Scorpio

Sometimes family members and friends can think your relationship has to make sense to them and that is not necessarily the case.

Today, you may have to take a stand for what you believe is your right to happiness with your significant other.

This may mean setting a boundary about what is allowed to be said or not said about your significant other to you.

It could mean that you have to start creating a safe distance to protect your relationship from negativity from people you love, but don't necessarily understand where you are at in life at this time.

Sagittarius

Good advice, wisdom, and shared ideals about love and relationships can be helpful to you today.

It's a great day for scheduling marital counseling, meeting with a life coach or religious mentor to explore how to make improvements in your love life, particularly with your significant other, if you are married or in a long-term relationship.

Capricorn

Money is a common source of arguments between partners and today, you may find that it's a lot easier to solve problems that you face in the financial department.

You and your significant other may come up with a new compromise that allows room for both of you to do what you need without tension from the other. If you're single, the day is perfect for looking over your financial picture to make changes that reduce debt and to increase wealth.

Aquarius

Today, take into account what you need to feel loved and secure in your relationships.

You may have tried to change for someone in the past to be what they wanted, but this week is about realigning yourself to your own truth and establishing a new standard for how you will manage your love life and relationships.

Pisces

It's a great day to clean house with your social media. For now, you may find it beneficial to block an old flame that you tend to lurk out of curiosity.

Sometimes it's good to store old photos of an ex where you can't view them for healing purposes. Perhaps plan to take a social media break in the near future to clear away any negative energy and give yourself an emotional fresh start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.