3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Saturn Square Uranus February 18 - 20, 2022

One of the more obvious effects of Uranus square Saturn influence is in how we are able to discern the worth and value of the people in our lives. While that may sound cold and calculating, we have to know that not every person in our life is our loved one and that some people are there to further us along the way — or to show us our limits.

In this case, with the square between Saturn and Uranus finishing the 6th degree, where we learn to address our fears and learn from them.

The 6th degree for Saturn and Uranus bring about the energy of Sagittarius and Gemini whose eclipses we just ended at the start of the year, so we will be shown the limits of a relationship, and we will be grateful for what we were able to get out of it while preparing to let it go.

Say for instance there is someone in your life that has helped your career, yet they no longer serve any kind of purpose in your life ... this may be the time where the two of you sever your bonds, as they are no longer needed.

Many people will see Uranus, the planet of chaos, square Saturn as an opportunity to change.

Sometimes it becomes pretty obvious; we need to move the old out to make room for the new, and that is exactly what's going to happen with a few of the karmic helpers that we've known along the way.

The three zodiac signs who have a karmic relationship ending during Uranus square Saturn on February 18 - 20, 2022

1. Aries

During Uranus square Saturn, you will recognize that there is someone in your life who no longer provides what they originally brought to the table, so to speak.

Their services are no longer needed, as it was never really a friendship but a working relationship. The two of you worked very well together, but time has caused a rift between the two of you and now, you both feel it's time to move on.

It's an amicable ending, as both parties feel the truth of it in their bones.

It's time to set this relationship free, its karmic meaning is now complete and due to this transit's influence, you will both be better off without the other.

2. Virgo

You give the people in your life as much of a chance as you possibly can, and sometimes they come through — and sometimes they simply don't.

You are forgiving enough to let them slide, but there's one person who you will recognize as someone you need to remove from your life.

Your karma together was short and sweet, but it certainly isn't something that needs to go on. This quasi-friendship no longer has a purpose in either of your lives and so it is time that you mutually agree upon ending it.

3. Sagittarius

There's a cold wind that blows across your heart, and when this happens, you know it's time to accept, prepare, and release. You have had a friendship with someone for a while now. You brought out the best in them, and they in you.

You really thought you were boarding the buddy train together, but time has shown you that this person really isn't the 'buddy' you thought they were.

In fact, you feel like it was 'nice while it lasted, but now it's all over.' You will shut down the karmic gates on this friend during Uranus square Saturn. You are no longer into kidding yourself when it comes to friends or attachments.

