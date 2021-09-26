Mercury Retrograde Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, September 27 - October 18, 2021

Your Mercury retrograde horoscopes are here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting September 27 to October 18, 2021.

Starting Monday, September 27th we will be experiencing our last Mercury Retrograde of 2021.

While this will last until October 18th, it ensures to bring a parade of chaos for many under the zodiac. This is a time best spent preparing on how to take action.

The most common trend during Mercury Retrogrades is seen in miscommunication.

Words are not being expressed articulately or received the way the speaker intended them to. This can also be seen in a malfunction of technology, raining on further delays and misunderstandings.

Many signs will be feeling overwhelmed, especially as their past resurfaces.

This is a time that many exes will try to reconcile a relationship that burned out long prior. There is also a chance of feeling as though you should reconnect with someone that you can’t remember why you had a falling out.

Spoiler alert: it ends in disaster.

If you are feeling anxiety creeping into your life during this retrograde, know it will pass. This is not a lifelong sentence to a world of creeping tension and unwanted arguments.

Many of the issues arising during this Mercury Retrograde will be things that have required attention in regards to healing and resolve; do not avoid them.

So hold off on cutting bangs, don’t send that 2 AM “I miss you” text, and wait on signing binding contracts if possible.

Take a look into how this retrograde will be influencing your sign, in the hopes of coming up with a game plan to combat the energy.

Mercury retrograde horoscopes for all zodiac signs starting September 27, 2021, to October 18, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this Mercury Retrograde the rumor mill is spinning. There seems to be gossip on the tongues of your community, finding yourself at the center of attention in a way you wish you weren’t.

Don’t people have better things to do?

Truly, they don’t, especially when you’re giving them such juicy material. It should be noted that you will be feeling highly impulsive during this time. You have a hairpin trigger and will be in a mental state that beckons you to act without logic or thought.

Be cautious about contributing to the conversation in cheap ways as well. You may feel as though you need to work through warfare, spreading rumors that are not confirmed or speaking ill in someone’s name. This, in turn, will tarnish the trust people have in you and will isolate you further. `

Remember that you hold a lot of power within your communication. You have the ability to influence and call attention to things that need to be focused on. Use your persuasion wisely, not just for acts of convenience.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your anxieties are skyrocketing during this retrograde. This will be a time that you feel uneasy and will be second-guessing many things in your life. There is little comfort under this retrograde as your mind grows louder.

This may for you be a time that you don’t trust how you communicate with others. You may walk away from spending time with people you admire thinking that you screwed up everything within your fumbling, foolish words.

How will you ever stop over-analyzing everything?

You may be critical of yourself for things at the moment and believe that your heightened nervousness is coming from the awkwardness of day-to-day life. However, you may find that the reason you are so on edge is for the issues you are actively avoiding.

While you invest your energy into mundane moments that truly will not influence your life, you should be pouring your interest into tackling the bigger problems you push off out of fear or wishing for distance. Call your attention to this and watch your nervousness dissipate more and more.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you must think in terms outside of the moment if you wish to survive fully intact this retrograde. You cannot act on a whim. Listening to your intuition does not mean following every gut reaction that you haven’t first meditated on.

This is especially true in regards to your finances. You need to be saving as much as possible at this moment for what’s to come ahead. Spending money frivolously on things that don’t truly grant you happiness will be your downfall.

You don’t need that item that you will end up in the back of your closet amongst your other lost interests.

You may be seeking to start a new relationship during this time but this is not the best time to start a new commitment. This comes largely because you haven’t prioritized both what you need in a partner and what you are able to give to your partner; you need to deeply understand both.

Be aware that people may be paying harsh criticism of you during this time. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but know that yours is the most important. You are a growing thing, and there has never been any shame on change.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you cannot control every situation, and this Mercury Retrograde you are being taught a hard lesson. You may believe you are just looking to gain some structure in your life, but truly you are dominating over others around you.

This may be coming from some unresolved baggage you have surrounding others making decisions (or judgment) on you. While this is likely a difficult issue to be dealing with, by flexing control over others you are only increasing your problems.

You cannot manipulate the situation.

Nor should you stand to be manipulated. You can set boundaries with people who are pushing you too far; treating them with the same behavior is only creating a cesspool of toxicity that you will both drown in.

Don’t be afraid to add people to your block list if they are not understanding your firm boundaries. You can always effectively communicate, later on, post retrograde. However, do not bother with them or engage during this time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, be aware that your emotions will be all over the place during this Mercury Retrograde. Your moods can shift in a matter of a moment, sweeping you off your feet and sparking an intense rage all within a day.

You may find that your affections for others feel brief. This is a time to be as aware as you can be of your social battery so you don’t leave yourself feeling drained and unable to function, or leaving people with half-hearted interest.

Honor what you are able to do during this time without the push of doing more.

You may be overly stimulated during this cosmic show. This can lead to you having a wandering eye and an easily distracted mind. Even more, following through without focus can end you up in a bit of trouble.

You don’t need to be the center of attention during this time. Do not fear retreating to the comforts of your own mind, hopes, dreams. This will help you remain positive instead of feeling the need to produce a groundbreaking show.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your communication style during Mercury Retrograde may feel strong at the moment, however, you are exuding disrespect towards the people who are trying to converse with you. You are not coming off as intelligent as you are trying to exude (or as you truly are).

You are not always right.

Trying to bend the will of others during this time will not change that fact. You may find that during this retrograde you are talking over others, without allowing them the room to get what they need to say or express.

You are blunt, and while people deserve the truth, some situations require a little more care than you can deliver. If the honesty that you’re wishing to show to others can not be delivered with kindness, it may be best to put those tough conversations on hold for now.

You of course have important points to be made, but during Mercury Retrograde, you are presenting as a know-it-all with all the ignorance and none of the impressive knowledge. Take a pause in your debates and leave room to listen.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it is important that you take the time to figure out exactly what you’re wishing to say to others. Under this Mercury Retrograde, your difficulties around decision-making will feel as though they are sucking the life force out of you.

You must take a moment, for yourself and the energy you exude.

People may be putting increasing pressure on you to speak and act. However, you owe it to yourself to make sure that what you’re doing is well thought out. It is also important to prioritize doing what makes you feel comfortable; you should not have to make commitments that you don’t feel comfortable making.

Others will not understand that you are just trying to make the best decision. They may take it as a rejection or as though you do not care. Truthfully, what they can’t see during this time is that you are just trying to incorporate logic with your feelings.

Your indecisiveness will be intensive during this time, but you do not have to fear this. Utilize this Mercury Retrograde to draw your boundaries and to make space for yourself. Don’t shove yourself into a situation you haven’t first thought through.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, are you aware that you don’t have to give up on what you passionately wish to understand for your daily duties? There really isn’t a balance and it doesn’t have to come first at the sacrifice of your joy and contentment.

However, during this Mercury Retrograde, you do need to tackle things one at a time. Would you rather partially complete a thousand side projects or get a good chunk done on a passion project?

You cannot scatter your forces during this time. Feeding into these side quests will keep you that much further from your dreams.

You may find that during this Mercury Retrograde you are aching for conversation. However, as you come out of your shell, be aware that conversations require more than one person to talk to, otherwise, they are just a monologue.

Don’t be the person who is only speaking in monologues.

Your forces are extremely scattered during this time. The best way to navigate through this time is by prioritizing what is important to you, not just to others, and keeping your focus where your interests lie.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it is imperative that during Mercury Retrograde you are knowing your intentions in everything you step foot in. This is a time to focus on your shadow work, to unpack the negative impact you may inadvertently put onto others for your own game.

Even the kindest of hearts are capable of manipulation.

You may be looking to limit the amount of conflict you’re facing, however, by twisting people’s free will in favor of what you desire, you are creating more of a disaster than anyone could handle. Any tricks you play, even if in hopes of helping, will explode in your face and follow you through to the future.

At this time you may find that you are extraordinarily sensitive or feeling prone to personal attack. Things may feel as though they are intended to hurt you specifically. It makes sense why you are taking preventative, yet risky, measures to protect yourself and your energy.

You may find that you want to change everything about your identity, space, and world. However, don’t feel a rush to transform every aspect of your world in a matter of a few weeks. Rome wasn’t built in a day, nor were your incredible intricacies. Allow time to take over.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, during this Mercury Retrograde you may find it easier to slip into a lie to persuade people to listen to you. You are extremely influential, as you have found yourself to be a leader amongst the people you surround yourself with.

Your truths will be exposed.

You may have had great intentions, especially if you have been telling delicate fabrications of the truth to protect someone’s feelings. You do these actions out of how much you care and how little you want to hurt others. However, you may find that in these fibs you have created even bigger damages.

You may feel this is personal. Often it seems when you go out of your way you still hurt people. For you, you may internalize this as you can’t do anything right. While it’s understandable why you feel this way, it’s time to consider if going to approach people directly will be easier on you.

You may be blunt but your intentions are always well known. Do not fear the direct approach. If you are straightforward people will understand you much more than elaborate schemes to protect them that only leave you both heartbroken.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are finding during this Mercury Retrograde that the more you procrastinate, the more you, in turn, harm yourself and the future that is waiting for you. You want things to be perfect, but how can they even come close if you don’t put your ideas into motion?

Perfection does not exist.

You are finding yourself competing against a false idea that is unrealistic to achieve. In this Retrograde you may find that you are actively punishing yourself for things you are not capable of accomplishing as soon as you would like, as articulately as you thought it would be, or the ways others expect you to.

It is still better to try to make these goals a reality than to stay in the what-ifs in your mind. The only thing that is capable of consuming you more of not achieving a golden standard is by not doing anything at all. It is better to try than to not take action.

Truthfully, it’s not so much perfection that matters, but the expectations of support that never feel as though it is satisfied. You wish people would validate what you’re doing. They may not be capable of that in their daily life, much less so in Mercury Retrograde. Start giving it to yourself instead.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your mind is full of hopes for sparks of love. However, this is one of the worst times to start a relationship with someone, especially if you’re just trying to fill the void in your heart that has been empty for far too long.

There are better ways to feel fulfilled outside of romantic desire from others.

During this retrograde, you may find the greatest chance of success when you focus on filling your cup outside of external validation. There isn’t anyone in this world who knows you better than you know yourself.

You keep searching for the perfect words to find you and heal every hurt you have endured. During this retrograde, if your focus lies here, you will truly eat yourself alive and drive yourself mad.

However, you have always known the words that you crave to hear. Permit yourself to deliver them back into your soul. Allow them to leave your mind. Your frustrations with others won’t be so consuming if you focus on yourself first.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.