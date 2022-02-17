3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Exclusive In Their Relationship During Venus Conjunct Mars Starting February 18 To 25, 2022

When we are graced during Venus conjunct Mars, we are simultaneously graced with a sense of order and balance. We want to make sense out of things, and we find that not only are we able to, but we want to take it a step further so that we can ensure that our futures make sense as well.

This crosses over into the realm of love and romance rather well. This is a very auspicious season for taking one's relationship and announcing it as 'exclusive.'

It's nice to date casually and it's wonderful to get to know someone especially when we find out that this person is someone we'd like to know even better.

Venus conjunct Mars in Capricorn ignites in us the need to make something official; this is the time when we go from casual to exclusive, in romance.

So, for a few of the signs of the Zodiac, you will see how making your relationship into one that is exclusive really does work for you. This is just the beginning, and you're approaching this choice at the right time.

3 zodiac signs who finally get exclusive in their relationships during Venus conjunct Mars starting February 18, 2022

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What's going on with you, Libra is that when Venus is conjunct Mars in Capricorn is in the sky, you feel like you can make the right decisions on matters of love and lifestyle. This could be a big move for you, but it only seems natural, at this point, for you and your person to move into an exclusive relationship.

You've both agreed on this, and it might very well be the right time to start this show. Venus-Mars brings out your level-headed nature, and that head of yours leads you to another person with a level-head, and now the two of you are working towards something really and truly great. Good luck, it feels like this one's going to work!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you are always on board with the idea of fidelity within a relationship, you are also wise enough to 'test-drive' a person first, and being that you and your new partner seem to get along famously, it seems that during Venus-Mars conjunction, you may want to take it a step further, and cement this relationship as exclusive.

You believe in the person you are with, and you feel definite vibes of support and real love coming from them, as well. It seems the only logical next step here, and so, after a nice, deep talk with your loved one, you will both decide that the best thing to do next is to become exclusive in your love for each other.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's been a long time coming, and the two of you have finally decided that the best thing you could possibly do for each other, is to 'close down the borders' on your relationship, making it exclusive and monogamous.

This is what you've wanted for a while, and this is what your partner wanted too. With both parties agreeing on such a structure, you are bound to feel the strength of the union. Two people working as one, loving as one, within the exclusivity of this very promising romantic relationship. Venus conjunct Mars delivers the goods here.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.