Welcome to the Weekly one card Tarot reading for the signs for February 21 - 27, 2022. It looks like this week is really going to have us tearing our hair out for all zodiac signs.

We've got a few tarot cards here that boldly tell us that this isn't going to be a great week, but as we all know, less-than-great weeks make for life lessons that are helpful at a later date.

What we may experience this week are many scenarios where we are tested to the point of wanting to simply pick up and walk away.

With so many tarot cards in their reversed state, we're looking at troubling points of view, and misguided intentions.

Some of us will be fooled by others during this week, leaving us to feel like fools.

All in all, the majority of us will have to deal with some kind of annoyance or work-related conflict. We will survive it all, but it won't be pretty.

One card tarot reading for the week of February 21 - 27, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles reversed

Today won't be easy, and that's mainly because you will be feeling excessively apprehensive, waiting for the ball to drop, so to speak.

You suspect something is wrong, and you'd be right in thinking like that. Trust your instincts: if you get the feeling that you should be involved, then remove yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You could call this day a 'false start' day. You want something done, but as the day progresses, you may start to realize that nothing is going your way.

This doesn't mean tragedy, it merely means that your original plans will be put on hold.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

This day may go to jealousy, or to some emotion that concerns you and another person. This person has what you want and may flaunt it in your face today.

You would do your best to stay composed and to back off. Don't feed their ego, as that is exactly what they want from you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

This is a good card for accomplishment, even in its reversed state. You will set forth on a journey today — it might be physical or it might be creative, but once you start, you'll be able to enjoy many months of good, hard work towards a cause you really like being involved with.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

This Queen is your helper. She may come in the form of anybody, male or female, but she is there to help you and guide you.

There's a good chance it's a personal friend of yours, someone you've always trusted to be there for you. Today, they will show you exactly what friendship means, and you will appreciate their company very much.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You may find yourself having to bite the bullet, so to speak, today. This implies that you may have to do some cow-towing to an authority.

You have a goal in mind, and unfortunately, in order to reach this goal, you have to stroke someone's ego for it to happen. You don't like it, but you'll do what's necessary.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

A very good card indeed, especially if you are in love with someone, or you plan on introducing yourself to someone you really like and want to know better.

This is a card of success in love and in romance. All things go your way, with this card. Romantic dinners can turn into promising plans for the future.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You can expect uproar and disorganization today. There will be fights amongst coworkers and a general feeling of everyone being upset.

The Nine of Wands reversed implies hardship and harsh words. Nobody gets along during this week, and where work is concerned, all you can expect to receive is frustration.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

In an attempt to stand up for your beliefs, you will more than likely offend someone with your passionate approach. You believe in something, and to think otherwise, for you, would be to deny your right to the truth. In seeking this truth, you will run into those who wish you'd just go away. Still, you persist. Good for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

This tarot card symbolizes inaction. It's as if you've been put to the test one too many times and now you're like that toddler who throws themselves down in the middle of the mall and has a tantrum.

You are simply incapable of doing everything that everyone wants you to do, and in rebellion, you're going to choose inaction.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Keep your eyes open and stay aware during this week, Aquarius. This card means that someone wants to trick you and that if you trust them, you'll do yourself a wrong turn.

You come off as naive to this person and they mean to take advantage of that. Show them who is in charge by NOT letting them have their way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

During this week, you'll get to see someone you know behave like a monster. This will be both upsetting and revealing, as you had no idea how evil this person could be.

They start out with one lie, and they take you all the way down with as many lies as they can pack on. Do not listen, or engage with this person, Pisces. They are here to trick you. It's their only purpose.

