Which Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Players In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least

Hate the player, not the game.

Players will play, and when they play you, it may come in the form of lies, fraud, cons, or simply how they know how to use you.

There are players in this world who exist to solely for the purpose of using you for what you have and then walking away from the damage conscience-free. Looking up their horoscope can't even abscond them of the damage they do.

Players come in all forms, too. Probably one of the worst players in our recent history is Pastor Joel Osteen, who milks and bilks his flock of followers for all they have in the name of his Lord and Savior, while fleeing in terror during times of crisis, as in what happened in Houston with the devastating hurricane Harvey.

That’s the kind of player we don’t automatically assume is a player, but that’s what makes a player... well, a player.

You don’t know they’re playing you. It’s the job of a good con man to get you to trust them, and in Joel Osteen’s case, he got millions of dollars from his followers, built himself an empire on those dollars, and then, when it was time to give back — as in readily open his house of worship to the drowning and homeless refugees of Houston (his home base, where his 16,000 seat auditorium stands firmly and dryly) — he said, “Whoopsy! No can do.”

But a player will play, and he saw that he was suddenly on the wrong side of the game, so he begrudgingly let donations come in. Oh... and some refugees, because he’s got such a big, big heart.

But snake Joel Osteen is only one of a zillion snakey players out there. We see them at work, amongst our friends; we find them in online romance situations, and we see them in politics and entertainment. We simply cannot escape the players and menaces of this world.

What zodiac signs are players and con artists?

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Born to play, Scorpio will take advantage of your every emotion and walk away from you without a care in the world.

Part of the fun was knowing that you weren’t an easy target. They like a fight, and they play to win.

2. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo doesn’t go out of their way to play you, but play you they will if they need something from you.

Don’t expect a thank you, though; in fact, do expect them to block you and ignore you whenever they’ve had their fill of you. When they decide they’re sick of you, buh-bye.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Prone to hissy fits, Capricorn likes to take advantage of your good nature, and then throw a major spasm in order to deflect from the idea that it's they who are playing you, and not the other way around.

They love to project their anger onto others, making them one of the zodiac signs who are the biggest players. And sometimes all they’re interested in is playing you and walking away.

4. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Known for their deceptive promises, Aquarius is all about giving false hope and then rescinding the offer just when you think they meant well.

They make you and break you before you have a chance to even know what happened.

5. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Passive-aggressive to the very end, this sign is big on deceiving you in order to get their way.

If you give Pisces a loan, they’ll know it as a gift, so keep that in mind. No money back guarantee here. (Osteen is one of ‘em.)

6. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini isn’t intentionally evil about the way they play people, it’s just that they really want what’s yours and have no intention of ever giving it back. Or paying for it.

7. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus simply wants what they want, and they will get it by either playing you, stealing from you outright, or bullying you into giving them what they want.

At least they’re honest and can then con you, if that’s possible. They’ll tell you to your face that you mean nothing to them.

8. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This sign brings forth some very clever people, so they don’t con without a conscience.

It’s not easy for Aries to play you, but if they can get away with it, they will if it suits their needs.

9. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Almost too stupid to play you, Sagittarius could do it if they needed to, and would if it was the last option.

But when Sagittarius plays you, you can see right through them. They are the least likely sign to lie and you can always tell what’s going on in their eyes.

10. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is way too thoughtful to play anyone successfully, though the idea of tricking a person might sound like fun to them.

Fun is the key here, though they probably wouldn’t be very good at keeping the charade up.

11. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are simply too down to earth and in touch with their feelings to want to hurt other people.

It’s not like that can’t play a person for all they’ve got, it’s just that they’re too namby-pamby to get involved in something that risky.

12. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra would probably rather cut their eyes out than hurt another person, so playing a person would never be a success.

They’d fall apart mid-play, excusing their behavior and hoping the one they attempted to play had a nice day.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.