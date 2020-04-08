The Most Contradicting Personality Traits Of Each Zodiac Sign, According To Astrology

We're complicated.

It goes without saying that human beings are complicated and that an individual's emotions can vary significantly within a single day, not to mention over the course of a lifetime. No one can expect absolute emotional consistency from a friend or partner, but chances are that you might notice patterns of moods and behaviors over some longer span of association.

While it may be tempting to throw your hands up in frustration in the face of frequent mood swings, it's more productive to take time to understand them on a deeper level. After all, much of the intrigue and meaning of life is born out of apparent dualities and contradictory traits in nature, whether good and evil, happiness and sadness, victory and defeat, and so on.

A quick and effective way to gain a deeper understanding of the nuances of a loved one's personality traits is to consider their birthday, astrology, and zodiac sign.

Each of the 12 zodiac personality traits bear corresponding strengths and weaknesses reflecting the dualities inherent in every person's nature. You can look up which zodiac sign corresponds to those close to you to get a better idea about the dual aspects of their personality, and check their compatibility with your own sign.

Here's the most contradictory trait about each of the zodiac signs and their two faces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Greek God of War, those born under the Aries sign are ambitious, energetic, and are passionate in everything they do. They refuse to accept failure and have the willpower to keep going until they achieve their goals.

However, that passion and energy can sometimes turn into anger and general irritability if things or people stand in the way of what they want. Since their patience is often thin when there's something to be accomplished, Aries are not known for being good listeners or empathetic conversation partners and often will interrupt others to impose their own ideas on the situation.

Because of this, it's important for an Aries to learn how to deal with this side of their personalities to avoid needless and counterproductive confrontations. If an Aries is able to control their aggressive side, they will be seen as a natural leader and role model and find great success in whatever they choose to pursue.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As the astrological equivalent of a bull, those born under this zodiac sign keep going and pushing forward no matter what burden they might bear.

They are dependable, hard-working, and stable over time. This makes them excellent partners, as they are steadfast in their fidelity to their loved ones and make for amazing sources of strength within the family.

The higher likelihood of monetary success that comes along with a Taurus' impressive work ethic isn't bad either. Naturally, such amazing qualities are also accompanied by potentially negative reflections.

While a Taurus is in it for the long-haul, that also makes them inflexible and possibly too demanding, whether of themselves or those close to them. They are not known for being successful at compromising or thinking quickly on their feet to solve a tricky situation.

Instead, a Taurus prefers to stick to what has worked in the past, which can work both for and against them depending on the situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the nickname suggests, it can be difficult to know what you're getting when dealing with Geminis for an extended period of time.

You might initially feel attracted to the light and friendly atmosphere that they emanate, and it is common for a Gemini to have wide social circles. They're a reliable choice for a travel partner or someone to share an adventure with, as their positive and open-minded attitude will never hold you back.

At the same time, Geminis have difficulties holding themselves back as well and tend to float with the wind, so to speak. They generally lack a strong sense of responsibility and might not be there when you need them most.

Watch out if some misfortune does befall a Gemini enough to affect their mood, as you'll observe first-hand their darker twin aspects such as depression and anxiety.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Since calling someone a Cancer has taken a darker turn in our day, let's just call those born under this astrological sign the slightly less insulting Crab instead.

Contrary to what you might expect, Crabs aren't crabby in the least, but are often the most empathetic and emotionally supporting people around. They constantly dedicate their time to others and to causes they believe in and will keep giving incessantly due to their generous and caring nature.

However, this enhanced emotional sensitivity also causes Crabs to take things far more seriously and judge themselves more severely than others, which makes them more susceptible than average to depression and mental instability.

Cancer makes an amazing friend or partner, but it is important to be aware of the limits of their energy, as they will keep giving and worrying about you until they exhaust themselves and wind up in a dark place.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

While an Aries achieves their goals through sheer willpower, Leo seems to find success at whatever they try more effortlessly. Leos make natural leaders, as their competence is combined with equal measures of confidence and charm.

On the flip side, it's easy to perceive Leos as arrogant and full of themselves, even superficial at times. Without a humble perspective of their gifts, Leos might drive people away with their egotistical behavior.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

If forced to describe Virgos in one word, analytical is probably the one to settle on. Excellent problem-solving and a highly logical thought processes are trademarks of the Virgo brain, making them perfect to turn to in a pinch.

But don't expect Virgos to be the life of the party, as it's difficult for them to open up to others and roll with the punches. They require as much structure in their lives as they do in their minds, making them seem unreasonably disagreeable to the spontaneous ideas of other people.

Virgos have to make an effort to get out of their own heads and relax their critical standards to overcome these aspects of their personalities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras represent the balance in all things. As such, they are the perfect ones to turn to in stressful times, as their inherent kindness and peaceful natures make them very stable and comforting. Just as life isn't always in balance, however, neither can Libras always keep things on an even keel.

Situations can be left unresolved for extended periods of time because they seek to avoid confrontations no matter what, and it is also easy for Libras to be taken advantage of if they don't develop the ability to stick up for themselves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are well known for their intelligence and resourcefulness, and can lighten up the conversation with a verbal sparring partner thanks to their keen wit. As best friends, Scorpios exceed other signs in loyalty and dedication.

However, like the scorpions for which their sign is named, Scorpios have a strong defense mechanism if they feel under threat. They will not hesitate to plan detailed and elaborate revenge if they feel wronged, and have no qualms manipulating others to achieve such ends.

As such, it is advisable to keep on a Scorpios good side or else you might just end up feeling their sting.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Those born under the Sagittarius zodiac sign tend to follow their interests with enthusiasm wherever they might lead. This results in an exciting life which, if oriented properly and with a fair shake of luck, serves as a source of inspiration for others and gives Sagittarius' opportunities to explore their passions.

However, without some external limitations, Sagittarius are prone to flitting around without ever establishing roots or building a solid base for the future. If they lack a clear goal or direction in which to head, it is easy for a Sagittarius to lose sight of where they are and seem to start over constantly.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are known for their high motivation to always do the best they can and to keep pushing forward until they get the job done.

Thanks to their intelligence and strong sense of practicality, Capricorns often find success in life. They are also known for their honesty and integrity and make for great leaders due to all of these qualities.

But like other leader signs on this list like Aries or Leos, Capricorns tend to let their talents go to their heads and might drive people away due to their arrogance and sense of superiority over others. Just as with Leos, high pride serves as both motivation to succeed and a barrier to accepting the help and ideas of others.

It also pays to stay out of a Capricorns way when they're in the middle of something, as they tend to become annoyed by disturbances and aren't afraid to show it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you meet someone new and walk away thinking that you just met a really fascinating person, there's a better chance than not that your new friend is an Aquarius. Known for their intellectual diversity and sense of wonder towards the world, its common to meet Aquarius' traveling the world and pursuing a variety of interests.

These qualities make them very diverse, interesting and often highly creative people. These positive features also come with the drawback of insensitiveness and unavailability, as they often seem aloof and not deeply invested in the emotional side of human behavior.

It takes effort for an Aquarius to develop emotional awareness to go alongside with their advanced practicality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Another emotionally giving yet vulnerable sign in the vein of Cancers, Pisces make for some of the best friends and partners thanks to their kindness and loyalty. They will go above and beyond what is required to ensure the safety and happiness of their loved ones and give without any expectation of reward.

Like before, this giving nature also casts a shadow of self-doubt and can lead to exhaustion and negative moods. Because of this, Pisces generally need more alone time than others to recharge and work through their more negative thoughts.

It is the dualities within each person's nature that enrich our lives and help us to appreciate the good times while being able to get through the bad. So, it pays to be aware of the varying moods and actions of those close to us, as a proper understanding of the richness of life's experience can lead to a life of joy without complacency or boredom.

