12 Of The Most Famous Criminals In History And Their Zodiac Signs

Evil is varied.

The fascination with some of history's most notorious criminals has captivated the public for years. They have been the subject of films, documentaries, research, and even obscure fandom. This interest doesn't seem to be dying down anytime soon either.

Larger than life criminals and the stories surrounding them obviously make for dynamic films, but that interest can disturbingly turn into fandom as well.

Charles Manson himself has had admirers even after he went to prison. You'd think being a cold-hearted murderer would be a deal-breaker for most, but the notoriety is likely what is at the root of it.

Not all of the world's most horrific criminals and murderers are the same, either.

While they are all guilty of heinous and unspeakable acts, their personalities and the manner in which they carried out these acts are all varied.

While some were guided by curiosity, others were driven by their ego. Charm and passion are also factors in contributing to how these people became such notorious killers.

The truth is that there no honor in what they have had done, but it is interesting to see the correlation between their zodiac signs and their actions and journeys as criminals.

In astrology, there are 12 zodiac signs in astrology, each of which possesses unique personality traits that make their minds more likely to break the law. Your birth date is what determines your zodiac sign.

Upon further investigation into the zodiac signs of famous criminals, we can start to see a pattern in how astrology played a factor in determining the type of criminal that they became.

Below are some of history's most famous criminals along with their respective zodiac signs, and their horoscopes in astrology.

ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Clyde Barrow was one half of the famous criminal couple known as Bonnie and Clyde. Because they were in love, their story tends to be romanticized over time but the fact is they were hardened criminals. Clyde had robbed banks, stores, and committed murders during the Great Depression. Like an Aries, Barrow was the leader of his outlaw gang. His relationship with Bonnie Parker showed his impulsive and passionate side as well.

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Normally, one might associate someone as brutal as Adolf Hitler with the Aries zodiac sign. Although his birthday does fall on the cusp of Aries, and he certainly demonstrated some of those traits, he is actually a Taurus. It was his weaknesses as a Taurus that led him to become a monster in human history. As a Taurus, he was stubborn and uncompromising in his views on war and the Jewish people. Another weakness was that he was resentful of not only Germany's loss in WWI but of the Jewish people, which would lead to his blood thirst for war and the Holocaust.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

When it comes to disturbing serial killers, Jefferey Dahmer was definitely one of the worst. The ways in which he engaged in behavior during his killing sprees included: sexual acts with the corpses of his victims, dismemberment, and taking photos of the murder process. Dahmer, who is a Gemini, had a strong sense of curiosity – even if in this case he was psychotic about it. Gemini’s are known for being curious.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Jodi Arias was famous for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander. Cancers are known to become attached to the people around them, and if that person has some mental instability, sometimes the effects of attachment can become dangerous. This was likely a factor in the murder of her ex-boyfriend. If she was feeling abandoned by him, combined with her murderous tendencies, it was a recipe for disaster.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

If you were in Hungary during the early 17th century, you definitely wanted to avoid Elizabeth Bathory. This Hungarian noblewoman was not noble at all. She routinely tortured and killed servants and peasants in the area. She was rumored to have the tendencies of a vampire due to her lust for blood, and ironically, Bathory was born in Transylvania of all places. Her flare for the dramatic also happens to correlate with the Leo zodiac as well.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Bashar al-Assad has been the president of Syria since 2000. Unfortunately, though, he is also not opposed to using chemical weapons against his own people. The current civil war in Syria is what has led many refugees from the country to seek asylum. Assad falls under the Virgo zodiac sign. In Syria, the civil war a result of growing opposition to his regime. His war tactics resemble traits of Virgo, in particular, his methodical approach to the use of chemical attacks.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

There have been numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, but ultimately, the man who was arrested and considered the alleged killer was Lee Harvey Oswald. Although Libras are known to be peaceful and fair, they are also known to hold a grudge. Oswald developed a strong interest in communism, which also led to his sympathy for Cuba. The Kennedy administration had famously struggled with Cuba during the early 1960's. This grudge was likely a factor and motivation for Oswald to have committed the crime.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

As one of the most notorious murderers of the twentieth century, Charles Manson used the qualities of a Scorpio in becoming a cult leader and killer. Scorpios are known to be excellent leaders and as the head of the Manson Family, Charles had such a power over his followers that they were willing to murder for him. The 1969 murders in Los Angeles were extremely horrific, including the murder of the pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Ted Bundy was a serial killer who murdered numerous young women during the 1970's. Although he was a deadly killer, his victims had regarded him as handsome and charismatic. These were likely some of the factors he utilized to capture and ultimately kill these women. Those qualities, however, are also part of the Sagittarius zodiac sign. They are described as extroverted, which Ted Bundy used to his advantage in order to commit his crimes.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Al Capone is one of the most famous gangsters of all time and was the real life 'Scarface', though he was of Italian, not Cuban, heritage. He ruled the underground Chicago crime scene in the 1920's and greatly profited off of the Prohibition Era. He was also responsible for coordinating the infamous St. Valentine's Day Massacre. Al Capone's qualities as a Capricorn definitely translated into his criminal activity. He was clearly a good manager - even if his businesses were illegal. Capone also was known for his self-control and discipline when it came to his temper, which are also Capricorn traits.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Gary Ridgway was known as the 'Green River Killer'. He was responsible for the murder of at least 49 women, usually young runaways or prostitutes. Ridgway had been described as "friendly but strange". As an Aquarius, he definitely had good enough social skills to lure his victims before raping and murdering them. An Aquarius is also known to be intellectual, and Gary would use that to try to confuse the police during his killing sprees.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

John Wayne Gacy was a serial killer and rapist. He was also referred to as the 'Serial Killer Clown' due to the fact that he performed as a clown at children's parties, which makes it even more creepy. In his normal life, John was well-liked in his community, much like a Pisces is. He had a wife and kids, and his murderous alter ego was hidden from the world. John had struggled with his sexuality for many years, and Pisces are known for not liking criticism, so he was probably fearful of the backlash he would receive if he came out back then.

Jill Zwarensteyn is a writer and Michigan native. When she's not writing, Jill enjoys Zumba class, travel, and referencing classic Seinfeld episodes.