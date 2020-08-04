If his mom still shops for him, run the other way.

A man child, manolescent, someone who suffers from Peter Pan Syndrome — no matter what you call it, it’s someone who refuses to grow up.

You probably know a guy like this, or maybe you’re in a relationship with one. Their boyishness can be quite charming, but on the flipside, it's also extremely frustrating.

When you want to be with a man, you want him to be a grown man, not a man child. You want someone who can handle tough and challenging times. If a man like this keeps up their juvenile behavior, in time, they'll find themselves alone, without you there to support them.

Not sure if this is your guy?

Here's how to know if you're dating an immature man, based on his zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries never admits that he's made a mistake.

If he does something wrong or hurts you, he just turns it around on you or makes a joke about it. Since he's impulsive (in a bad way), he makes a lot of mistakes; it would be refreshing if he could just own up to it, but he never does.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus shows no foresight and never does anything without being nagged about it — and that includes his own health.

He won't even go to the doctor when he's seriously injured or when it's obvious that whatever ails him isn't going away.

Yes, it can be a hassle to buy insurance, make an appointment, and get yourself to the doctor, but that's something that grown-ups do. If there's a sink full of dirty dishes, wash them; don't wait for someone else to do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini flakes on everything and then lies to you about it.

It's not that difficult to be somewhere that you say you'll be, especially if you promised to be there. But he finds that practically impossible.

Then, when you ask him about it, he comes up with a lame excuse. If he's so afraid of getting in trouble, he needs to work on being punctual and keeping his promises. Maybe then he won't need to lie.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer talks a good game, but when it comes down to it, he's doing nothing to accomplish his big dreams.

It's kind of hard to believe that he was job-hunting when you come home, when he's stoned and there's an empty pizza box at his side. Good things don't usually just find you; you've got to seek them out and do the work.

It's hard to keep a straight face when he talks about retiring at 40. Don't you need to have a career before you can retire from it?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo puts you down to lift himself up.

You're advancing in your career and things are happening, but he tries to make you believe that your confidence is really just an over-inflated ego. Instead of bragging about your accomplishments to his friends, he badmouths you to make himself feel like less of a loser.

If he can't even be your number one fan and support your dreams, he's just dead weight.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a rule, Virgo takes forever to respond to your texts, messages, and calls. It's pretty clear you're not a priority.

It's especially aggravating when you're trying to get information about something that concerns him, like the date of his sister's wedding or the name of the movie he wanted to see. When he does call you back, the call often goes badly, and he hangs up on you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra won't commit to anything, even something as innocuous as going out with friends.

And he makes sure you know that you haven't fully got your "hooks" in him, since he flirts with other girls right in front of you. He wants to make sure to keep his options open.

He doesn't seem to know that he's not that much of a prize, and part of you wishes some girl would respond to his flirtation to get him off your hands.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is a jerk to your friends.

It's obvious that he doesn't want to expend any energy getting to know the other people in your life. He outright refuses to meet your parents, as if that will make things seem more permanent.

He pouts when you have people over to the house, or when you do things with your friends and don't invite him. Why would you invite him? He's just going to make everyone hate him!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius refuses to have an adult conversation with you.

Whenever you bring up anything serious, he makes a joke. He's always joking, even when it's completely inappropriate, like in church or at a memorial.

You initially liked his sense of humor, but now you wish he didn't have to be "on" all the time — it's like being around a five-year-old, and it's exhausting.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn expects you to wait on him.

What is this, the 1960s? How does that even work? He does next to nothing, but you work all day and you're still expected to make dinner and serve it to him?

It's pretty obvious that his mother never made him do chores when he was growing up, because he seems to have no clue about how to pull his weight around the house.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is obsessed with video games.

Every spare moment, you'll find him battling monsters and blowing up enemies. Is he 12? It's one thing to occasionally enjoy video games, but he treats them as if they're the most important thing in his life.

He doesn't just play them for an hour; it's 8 hours or more, each and every day. If he's not playing video games, he's watching TV — usually science fiction. Sure, he might have great hand-eye coordination, but his interpersonal skills suck.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces' mom still does his laundry. Need I say more?

He's a grown man and he still doesn't know his way around a washing machine or dryer. She encourages it because it guarantees she'll see him when he brings his laundry over. She still buys some (or most) of his clothes, too.

It's great when a boy is close to his mother, but he's a grown-up now! He should be able to do those things for himself.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us.