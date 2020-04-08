How To Boost Your Immune System, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Our health is so important right now.

It's a very serious time right now, and we're all worried about our immunity. But, believe it or not, there are plenty of ways to learn how to boost your immune system.

Whether it's drinking a cup of green tea every day, working out, or mimizing stress, it's always best to look at what will work specifically for you. And your zodiac sign can be a good indicator.

Once the gyms started closing down, I started exercising at home, and I make sure to take my probiotic once a day to help protect me against coronavirus. Because we can prevent COVID-19 if we're careful and work on our health.

At the end of the day, your health should be the most important thing to you. And depending on your sign in astrology, there are all sorts of ways to boost your immunity.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

You can't help but be a sign that deals with stress, especially stress that targets your upper back, shoulders, and chest. You could get a good massage, but what you really need is exercise.

This not only improves your immune system, but your muscles as well, since you'll be stretching before and after.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, you need Vitamin C and a good probiotic. You're not very comfortable in new environments and are highly susceptible to allergic reactions. So, you need to be on top of that.

You should also start a healthy diet filled with more veggies and protein. Try to get all your vitamins through food, or maybe even try a yogurt probiotic.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, your health starts first in your gut. You have a sensitive digestive system, which means you need to make sure you pay attention to your gut health so you’re ready to take on new challenges.

Lower your intake of acidic foods and gluten. Try working out as well, like jogging.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You tend to do a lot of activity, which can cause aches and pains. Exercise will help with your anxiety and depression, but resting is really what you need.

We tend to think we need to overwork our bodies, when yours actually needs periods of rest to boost your immune system. Start by getting a good night's rest.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo, you have trouble sleeping. You have a very active mind and are an active person who doesn't prioritize rest. But lack of sleep can ruin your immune system and make you more prone to sickness.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo has been known to be an emotional eater. Being highly critical of yourself causes frequent weight gain, and being overweight can destroy your immune system by causing terrible health issues.

Find a fitness routine. It's impossible to fix our personal issues overnight, but as long as we're avoiding sitting around all day, we won't feel guilty if we binge-eat on occasion.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra, you have a good immune system, and it really shines through on your skin and your figure. Even if you don't work out a lot, you tend to have a good physique.

Still, try to take your vitamins, and focus on adding veggies in your diet, or maybe even green tea once a day.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Sadly, you're the most prone to illness, Scorpio. You're very determined to focus on your career, which means you tend to put your career first and your health second.

You need to prioritize that to boost your immune system. Start by making sure you get a full 7-8 hours of sleep, and also practice a healthy diet and exercise.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius has a high level of energy, but this can make you restless when you're out all the time, leading to pain in your legs and feet. Watch out for problems with the sciatic nerve and hips.

Focus on getting a good night's sleep to prepare you for the day, and maybe even do workouts that don't involve a lot of cardio so you reduce wear and tear on your body.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn, you're actually very on top of your diet and fitness routine, which is good for your overall health. But it's also important to allow your mind to rest.

A restless mind means less sleep and can cause your immune system to suffer, especially since you aren't allowing yourself to find joy in relaxing. Try adding meditation to your day since stress is hazardous to your body.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, you may overthink most of the time, which can cause stress and anxiety. Try to exercise — it not only boosts your immune system, but will help lower your stress levels. Also, try not to fall off that healthy diet of yours.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces, you're a very lucky zodiac sign! You rarely let stress get to you, and consequently have a strong immune system, rarely becoming ill. Still, keep up on taking Vitamin C and probiotics, because even strong immune systems have off days.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.