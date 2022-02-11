Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 12, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, February 12, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Tarot card readings bring to life the energy of the Moon, and on Saturday we experience strong emotions because it will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The numerology of Saturday is an 11, which is about intuition, listening to your inner voice, and growth that comes from spiritual awareness.

The really neat thing about the Cancer Moon during an 11 day is that we are at the mid-point between last week's New Moon and next week's Full Moon — also called the 'waxing gibbous phase.

This means that the universe is clearing away the cobwebs of our minds to help us slowly become aware of what we need to know. Deeply hidden in our sub conscience mind are subtle truths that the tarot also reveals through imagery and the type of card you get.

What does Saturday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You can be intimidating when you have your mindset on a goal, and it's hard for you to rest until the work is done.

But, this is the weekend, your family may not be willing to sacrifice their free time to hear about work.

This can be a rub in the wrong direction for you, but maybe this is what you need to keep everything in your life balanced.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

A small window of opportunity will open for you, and you don't want to be stubborn about taking your chances when it does.

Don't say you need things to be perfect for you to start taking action. Good enough is sometimes better than precisely how you think it ought to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You can only give a person so many chances, Gemini. You may be dealing with an adult who does not want to grow up and take responsibility for themselves. You can tell a person in a friendly way how you feel — or be firm and bold with an ultimatum.

But when you can tell that they have potential but not drive, it's time for you to own up that this individual may not be who you thought they were, and it's time to stop expecting more than what you will get.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are motivated, but you must remember that there is value in taking the time you need to make sure the energy you spend is worth your while.

Sometimes a slight hesitation at the start of a journey is wise because it allows you to have a clear perspective.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

You can pray and ask the universe for help, but sometimes your action is what you need to focus on. You may not hear an answer to a prayer because you already know what to do in your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

There is always value in what you do, even if it doesn’t translate into money at first. Everything you are as a person communicates some type of excellence.

And even though you may not get paid for being a good person, it always pays off in the long run.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

You don’t need to keep trying to make a plan once you have something in hand.

You are procrastinating and using preparedness as a way to distract yourself from the actual work. It’s time for you to get busy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Sometimes the person who stabbed you in the back isn't worth your time or grief. Unfortunately, it can take a while before you realize that you need not lament a relationship's loss.

But once you put things into perspective, it’s a lot easier to move on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Death

A chapter in your life is starting to end, and this may come as a surprise to you because you thought you would always be in this situation.

A new beginning is starting, and it’s OK for you to get excited about this next journey of your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Your mind is sharp and able to help you come up with a solution for a significant problem.

So, before you reach out to a friend or someone you think will know an answer to your question, try to think through what you believe is best for you and trust yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You have so much love and support around you. People want to see you succeed.

Even when you feel afraid and think that you are a failure, your family and friends see your potential. They believe that everything you want to come your way will because you have earned it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

A delay can be problematic, especially when you believe everything will happen without any problem.

But despite feeling as though you’re experiencing bad luck, you might be protected from a terrible situation.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.