Some of us may think of this week as Valentine's Week. There's a strange sense of pressure going on because of that.

Commerce and the media have put it into our minds that if we are not in love, spending gobs of money on a loved one, or waiting for our lover to join us in that champagne-shaped glass that sits in the middle of our red satin bedroom, we're losers who missed the boat on everything necessary.

Do yourselves a favor — just live in the moment. Don't worry about buying your special person that zillion-dollar diamond or having to come up with something that you ordinarily wouldn't do for them.

And don't insist that your romantic partner turns into a Valentine's Day stereotype. Just love them, and don't worry about living up to the Hallmark standards of what love is supposed to look like.

With that said, we're also looking at some very real cosmic transits, and they have very little to do with commerce, pressure, or what's expected of us.

We've got the Full Moon in Leo, Mercury in Aquarius, Jupiter sextile Uranus, Moon trine Mars and many other influential events.

Horoscope for the week of February 14 - 20, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll feel torn this week. There's so much going on in your life, and while it makes you feel inspired, you are also feeling a bit too expectant.

You want things from people because you expect them to do these things for you, and in this way, you set yourself up for major disappointment.

Your biggest failing this week lies in the fact that you want others to do what you are perfectly capable of doing for yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week will bring you a few dreams to come true in the love department, so it looks like Valentine's week is actually going to work out in your favor. During this time, you'll also experience a sense of mortality in all the right ways.

This feeling of life being short may prompt you into living more in the moment and less in a fantasy world. This is maturity, and emotionally, it seems you've got that on lock.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are bored by the idea of living up to some kind of Valentine's Day dream. On the other hand, you love your partner, and they love you, and you'd rather own your own unique qualities than act like everyone else.

This makes you feel unique. You and your loved one will experience a sense of exaltation during this week, and you, personally, will be feeling confident and secure.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are happiest when you are left to your own devices this week, and being at home, doing your thing your way is all you can ask for.

Fortunately, you'll get to live that out, though when you are alone, you tend to overthink and get yourself into the trap that comes with having too much on your mind. But, it's all OK, as this week, all of your thoughts tend to have a purpose. You will solve a mystery that's been on your mind, as well.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With a Full Moon in your sign, you'll be feeling like there's something to look forward to very soon. This week, however, will be spent controlling your emotions, which was suggested to you by a friend.

This is a good week for you to reach out for help if you think you need it, and if you want to talk with someone you don't know, therapists exist and can be very helpful.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It may just end up as another week filled with complaints, as you tend to do, Virgo. Even you are tired of hearing your own voice — as you speak up to the authorities that you feel are dominating and ruining your life — mainly your work situation.

It's as if nothing ever changes, yet you recognize that you are the leading player in its stagnancy. So it may just be time to do something about what you complain about.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You might feel especially rebellious during this week, as you feel the Valentine's Day pressure in ways that you find abhorrent. You don't want to play the idiot game of falling in line and doing what's expected of you.

You feel like your love is good enough and that you don't suddenly have to act like a TV commercial for a jewelry company. So you reject Valentine's Day, and you have a perfect time doing it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might find yourself falling into the expectation trap this week, as you believe your loved one should do something to show their love in a big, expected way.

You are the one who puts the pressure on your partner to surprise you, fawn over you and show you some kind of over-the-top gesture of love. This feeling will carry through the week, and the good part is that your partner is totally into whatever it is that you crave.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings you luck and vision. You'll start something this week that will cause you to smack yourself in the head, simply because you hadn't started it earlier. Suddenly, this whole year seems to want to take shape all within this week.

You have both great and awful ideas, but you're just so happy to be on your own, getting a chance to hash ideas out in your mind that this week will end up being a great one for you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've been dealing with a bout of super nervousness as of late, and you really wish it would go away. You try to joke your way through things, but it's becoming apparent to those around you that you need to confront your issues.

This week may bring a reality check your way, meaning that whatever you've been avoiding may make itself the star of the show. So be prepared to take an honest look at something in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week is filled with love and kindness for you and for those you love. You will be feeling exceptionally affectionate towards the children in your family, and there's a good chance you're going to go out of your way for one of them.

You recognize that your life isn't precisely 'ideal,' but you've given up on believing in ideals. Instead, this week affirms your reality as special, unique, and something to be grateful for.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You will be feeling the love of this week, whether it's about Valentine's Day or the Full Moon.

Whatever it is, nothing will get you down during the week, and everything is going to be part of what makes you feel good. It's like everything suddenly makes sense, and during the Full Moon in Leo, you'll get that opportunity to show someone just how much you love them.

