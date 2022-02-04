3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On February 5, 2022

There are three lucky zodiac signs who will have a great day on February 5, 2022. Today's astrology includes a mix of grounding stability and the desire to pursue our deepest desires, giving us the foundation we need to find success with anything we do.

On Saturday, our sense of intuition gets a boost.

Under the energy of an Aries Moon, we feel instinctual. We know it's time to follow our hearts and intuition and to be willing to take greater risks.

But this independent, go-getter Aries Moon will speak with several planets on Saturday. So, some risk-taking will be subdued — inviting strong stability and grounding.

Things start to settle down more, and the energy lightens this Saturday.

Mercury retrograde ended this week, so we are finding our way in this new form of communication and accountability.

In fact, the retrograde season is coming to an end until April. So it’s an excellent time to get to work and start taking action, especially after such a long period of review.

Relationships will face challenges that produce positive changes.

The Venus Uranus trine is now over. However, Saturday will be the first time that tension isn't behind the scenes. We may see some resolution involving personal dynamics.

We aren't out of the woods yet, at least according to astrology.

The Sun Saturn conjunction in Aquarius and Mars in Capricorn sextile Jupiter in Pisces is one significant transit still affecting us.

These aspects are beneficial. They create lighter and more focused energy so that what seemed overwhelming or intimidating now seems entirely doable.

The Aries Moon is active, and this brings positive change.

Four lunar aspects are pushing us to kickstart the year after a month of delays during January due to retrograde season.

In the morning, the Moon in Aries will square both Mars and Venus, with a plan to join them in magical perfection on the 12th, but on February 5th, there is a change in relationship dynamics.

Three zodiac signs will feel like they can persevere and overcome any obstacles. So, no matter what zodiac sign you are, make time to socialize with friends or lovers.

The day ends on a high note on February 5th, 2022.

The Moon speaks in pleasant conversations with Saturn and the Sun.

Together we feel rooted in who we are and are unafraid to make course corrections. As a result, what needs to be done becomes crystal clear.

Overall, the day holds a promise. It's a kickstart for us to take a new journey and change our lives in a way that we didn’t feel ready to do last month.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a great day Friday, February 5, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As the Moon continues to transit your zodiac sign today, the feeling of not being able to wait any longer becomes intensified. But, of course, it doesn’t even necessarily matter what it is. Still, there is something, whether a new health plan, a relationship, or even a big dream, that you’ve just done waiting for.

You are learning to trust your instincts and to practice your hard-earned patience. Then, finally, the stars align to give you greater confidence and motivation and let you know that there is no mistake about what you’re feeling. But, there is a difference between being impulsive and simply knowing it’s finally time to make a jump.

Like the Moon learns to listen to various messages today, you may feel a little all over the place, too, should you delay taking action. So, take small steps and remember that it’s not about swift change but creating a solid foundation.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Sun and Saturn conjunction in your zodiac sign and light up your life, especially your first house of personal development — in a big way. This will draw attention to anything you have recently felt restricted or even put walls up to protect yourself from.

With any transit, there is always the positive and the opposing side. In one sense, you may lower walls and feel less blocked at creating the life you want, which likely includes a more intimate relationship.

Or you may feel you need to instill better boundaries so that whatever is taking away from your energy isn’t affecting your life. Depending on where you are in your life affects which path today’s energy will open for you.

Now that retrograde season is ending and you're in your birthday month, expect the following weeks to be action-packed. They will prompt you to upgrade your life on some level.

Remember that right now, the universe encourages us to take a risk. That is what we will have to do to move from where we are now. But risk sometimes only means doing something we’ve never done before, which is usually precisely what we are told to do.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Several planets have activated your first house of personal development and, you are experiencing rapid growth.

The first house represents self-growth, and no matter how much work we do on the inside until we allow that to manifest in changes in our outer life, it will feel like we haven’t done anything.

The caveat is that we always have to do the internal work first. Still, regardless of readiness, we simply have to take that chance and start making different choices in our lives at a certain point.

This is one of those times for you. If you choose to do nothing, then nothing will change, and you’ll only be here in a similar space the next time astrology brings you to the doorway of change.

But you do have a choice. We all do. And no matter how intimidating it may be, you can choose to take that step forward and allow all that inner work to change what your life looks like.

Of course, a big part of this is trusting yourself, but if you never really make any decisions, then there is no way that you can learn to do that. So start small but start today.

