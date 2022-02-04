Every now and then we are presented with an opportunity to do something so extreme that it could potentially change our lives.

Sometimes we know exactly what we need to do in order to affect that change, and sometimes we are simply shown the way to change, and in order to accept it, we have to risk something that is important to us.

We are creatures of deep loving potential; it's the best thing about human beings: our ability to love and give kindness.

We feel good about everything when we are able to find this kind of situation, one that gives us our best human experience...but oftentimes, we have to risk everything for this love.

That's where Moon square Venus comes in. This transits works on our sense of what is right and what is wrong, when it comes to love, our growth, and our ability to change.

Starting February 5, three signs of the Zodiac will have a chance to risk everything for love. Is this love available to us without having to take a risk?

No, not this time, not on this date...but this risk may be worth the world to us if we decide to be brave and take the chance.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During Moon Square Venus Starting February 5, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've done it before and you'll do it again, you'll risk everything for love, because what else is love for but a thing that makes every dangerous move and risk worthwhile?

You are a true romantic, Aries, and if you can't dress up and act like a swashbuckler, swinging in on a ship's rope, sword in hand, ready to grab your beloved and hoist them to safety, then you'll certainly do whatever mundane ol' life demands of you, and that means taking risks, throw caution to the breeze and wave the flag of passion, proud and true.

Moon square Venus is like the call to all crazy, passionate lovers who want an exciting life. You're the first online, Aries, and you will risk everything for love because it's so much more fun to do it that way!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will definitely risk everything for love, Virgo, but you'll do it with a safety net, firmly set in place. You know that what you're about to do could potentially cause headaches and alarms, but you want this person in your life and you cannot even grasp the idea of them slipping away, and so you stand firm and you go to battle, so to speak.

Moon square Venus will have you convincing your loved one that this is the only way, and that they need to rev up as much passion as you have so that they can fulfill their part of the agreement, which is, of course, to be together, forever, as a couple. Yeah, it may take a little 'coercion' but that's what will make it feel worthwhile.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Unlike Virgo, you work with no safety net, because you believe that everything you do in this life is slated to work out perfectly. It's as if you've never learned a single lesson.

However, you'll take that risk during Moon square Venus, because once again, you see hope and adventure in a person who isn't automatically working towards the same goal.

You might feel you have to prove something to this person, in order to make them feel more secure about being with you. You can't see a life without them, and so you make the moves to seduce, impress and charm your way into their hearts.

It's a risky move because your entire world is on the line here, but because Moon square Venus is such a compassionate transit, you will probably succeed.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.