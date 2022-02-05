3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On February 6, 2022

Dark energy means dark thoughts, and that's what we get when we entertain Moon square Pluto as our main transit influence.

Pluto is associated with Scorpio, and it's the planet that rules the underworld, and it's what makes up a person's mood when they are having what you might call a rough day, and it's at the heart of many depressing scenarios.

Pluto brings with it the kind of energy that is insidious and harmful, and it goes straight for the mind, especially for three zodiac signs.

We also have Moon in Taurus and Moon square Mercury on this day, which, when in concert with Moon square Pluto, brings about feelings of defensiveness.

Insults may fly on this day, and regrettable words may be spoken.

So, today, February 6, 2022, may affect certain people the wrong way. We can be grateful for the fact that this kind of dark energy flow is temporary, but for the day, let's watch our backs and not let things get too out of hand.

The 3 zodiac signs who have a rough day on Sunday, February 6, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It doesn't take you long to plunge into the dark depths of Moon square Pluto, and you'd be best to get out all of your best coping methods today as you'll be needing them, big time.

You have a tendency to run towards the depressed, and though you are fully capable of showing the world that you are competent and sane, let's just say that you hide it well.

On this day, however, you might not be able to hide it as this Pluto energy really takes hold of your psyche.

The good news is that it's momentary and fleeting, and the bad news is that it's highly existential and you may have to take a mental health break on this day.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What makes this day particularly rough for you, Gemini is that you keep getting in your own way mentally. It's as if you can't allow yourself any peace of mind, and even on days like this, where nothing is really troubling you.

You find something to trouble you, and you dwell on it. It's completely mental, and it's quite disturbing. This is the effect of Moon square Pluto on you, Gemini, and it's got you in its grasp.

If you can see this day as unfortunate but something has easily enough gotten through, you'll come out on the other side in one piece. Just keep this in mind Everything really is OK, and there's nothing to drive yourself crazy over.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Similar to Gemini's response to Moon square Pluto, you, too, will feel emotionally overwrought today for no particular reason. It's just one of those days where everything hits you the wrong way even if it has nothing to do with you at all.

Long-distance troubles that belong to people you don't even know will bother you as if their lives are intricately related to your own, which they are not.

You are taking on the world today and there is no reason for you to do so. It's as if you are begging for misery, just to show yourself that you're alive. Don't be so dramatic, Pisces. Life isn't always easy, but you don't have to make it worse than it already is.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.