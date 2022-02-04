Love Horoscope For Saturday February 5, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 5, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, February 05, 2022.

Aries

Loving a good friend is worth the investment, even if it means your relationship always remains platonic and never enters the romantic.

It's good to have a vision for what your future together will bring, but it's also better to not push feelings and to let things just happen.

Taurus

Loving someone from a distance and experiencing a feeling of loss after a breakup, is not easy.

You are going through a grieving process that will eventually lead to gratitude for what you had, including all the lessons you learned while together — and, apart.

Gemini

You need to be free, Gemini, and a person who sees in you the right to be yourself is more than a good lover, they are a friend who treasures your heart and can hold it in their hands safely.

You found a relationship that you can call home, but that also gives you a chance to grow each day.

Cancer

Love yourself, Cancer. Hold yourself in high regard and teach others how to treat you, too. When you accept your flaws and your strengths, you'll also attract people into your life who do the same.

The only person who can change you is yourself and it's best to do this on your own terms with respect and understanding.

Leo

Have faith in love, Leo. Behind you saying that you no longer believe in love is hurt and a bit of anger about how you may have done things in a way you wished you hadn't.

Let go of the guilt, and even though you may not have room for joy in your heart right now, it's coming. The first step to happiness once again is to begin to forgive yourself.

Virgo

There are times when a relationship isn't meant to be. You may feel better being single right now so you can rediscover yourself.

Give yourself time to heal and to adjust to your new lifestyle apart from the partner you may still love but can't be with. When the timing is right, things will fall into place once again.

Libra

Don't regret loving the wrong person or staying longer than you think you should have.

There was a reason for everything that you have recently experienced. You may not understand it now, but with time, you will.

Scorpio

Loneliness can help you see what you want and need in love. Your eyes can open with the experience of sadness too.

You might not like this period of being apart from someone, but there are lessons here for you to learn, and they will help you become a better lover and friend.

Sagittarius

In love there is courage but sometimes you may also feel afraid. It's normal to wonder what would happen if you were no longer together with your mate.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

You may not always like the idea but mentally, when the thought crosses your mind it can hurt your heart. So, talk about. it.

Capricorn

Be confident in your love together. You can choose to fear the worst or hope for the best. The way you think can have a strong impact on how you act when together.

Try to be the backbone of your relationship when you can through your mindset and in how you act. In the end, the choice to love is yours.

Aquarius

Trust that things will work themselves out in due time. Imagine the future to be what you want it to be.

Every relationship goes through trials and tough times. So, when you hit a patch of difficulty, work together and remain confident that these moments are here to help you solidify your love.

Pisces

Believe your love can pull you through, but humor also goes a long way. When you have a tough day, try to look on the bright side.

When your mate falls short in giving you the boost of confidence you feel you need, don't get discouraged. They may have had a tough day, too.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.