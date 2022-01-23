How Mars In Capricorn Affects Your Zodiac Sign Starting January 24, 2022

Every now and then there is a cosmic transit that is powerful enough to affect each and every sign of the zodiac with its own individual touch, and as we go through Mars in Capricorn, we have some definite news that affects your horoscope in a certain way.

Mars in Capricorn works on our ability to be realistic about important matters while making sure we point ourselves in the right direction.

We will make decisions during this transit where the malefic planet is exalted, but they won't be hasty. They will be well thought out and have a solid purpose: success. Whatever success means to each individual zodiac sign is varied, however.

Starting on January 24, 2022, we will feel the effect of this transit, and there's a very good chance it will show up in positive ways. This is a strong, upbeat transit that can change lives for the better if we are open to it.

Mars In Capricorn Horoscopes For Each Zodiac Sign Starting January 24, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will react especially well during Mars in Capricorn, as it will have you working directly with issues of the home and family.

There's a very practical side to you, Aries, and it's what balances out all that fire in you. You will make arrangements and set rules that will be easy to follow. Your family life needs structure and a leader. You are a natural leader, and that means you have to lead with love. Can you do this? Yes, you can.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mars in Capricorn has you doing a deep dive into career choices during this time. You've started to feel like you're not doing enough in terms of career and path.

You want to be more involved in the creating of your own life, and less dependent on what is expected of you. You'll get an idea that may set you on a brand new journey.

This is the time to listen to your gut if your heart tells you to embark on a path that is unfamiliar to you, then take the leap of faith. Do it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always believed that everyone deserves a second chance, but you've rarely given this kind of opportunity to yourself.

Mars in Capricorn inspires the idea of trying once again to attain something you may have left for dead — a passion of the past.

Returning to this passion could have a renewing effect on you, which will bring about good fortune and a truly positive attitude. Don't ever doubt yourself, Gemini. Flexibility is your middle name.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This transit allows you to put aside conflict so that you can concentrate on whatever is most important to you. It's time to lay down your sword in the event you are wielding one.

What's meant by this is that you've kept yourself stoic; perhaps too much so. You've become cold and intractable, and you're starting to miss out on life because of it.

Mars in Capricorn has the ability to warm you up again, and you'd be well advised to take it up on its offer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

While Mars in Capricorn may insist that you get serious about certain things, your playful side will still be able to thrive.

You will be feeling the need for a better routine, and you may want to adopt a spiritual discipline into your life, simply to balance things out.

You lose nothing during this transit, but you will come to admit that things work better if planned out. Spontaneity is for another day; right now, it's time to do chores, create art and get good sleep. Routine is key.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As a hard-working individual, you sometimes fall into the trap of thinking this is all there is. Work, TV, sleep, repeat.

Mars in Capricorn affirms your work ethic while letting you know that there's more to life than work, TV, and sleep. You'll be inspired to go out, to make plans, to see friends during this time.

You'll also realize that you love being social and that it's up to you to make this happen or you'll return back to work, TV, sleep. Get out of the house, Virgo, it'll do you good.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Mars in Capricorn lets you know that you have to do more than stay within the confines of your own home. You tend to stay where you feel most comfortable and who could blame you?

It works for you, but you aren't able to grow, and this transit is the kind that will push you out the door and into new possibly uncomfortable places. Experience is a wonderful thing to you, and you've denied yourself this for too long. Jump on the Mars in Capricorn train and start your journey.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Finally, you can place that passion of yours into something very tangible; your professional life. Mars in Capricorn is terrific for the person who is ambitious and that you are, Scorpio.

You've been wanting to move on an opportunity for a long time now, but that big op hasn't shown up in any way that feels inviting enough...until now. If you see a chance to upgrade your work position, then grab it. It's meant for you to grab. It's meant for you to take advantage of. Do it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While you're the wild adventurer, you've always admired the idea of being able to balance your wild side out with something down to earth, a routine, or a set of rules.

Mars in Capricorn encourages you to own your independent nature while experiencing the joys of discipline.

You need structure for your creativity. Pay attention to timing and to see if you can work within time constraints. If you can, this will pay off in ways you can hardly imagine. Honor time.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mars in Capricorn lets you be you, all the way. This is your finest hour and everything you believe in; structure, plans, routine, discipline, work ethic. It all shines your way during this transit. You will. You have a vision and you know how to manifest it.

You are someone who confronts conflict head-on and gets it out of the way before it causes further trouble. During Mars in Capricorn, you will know exactly how to cut through the red tape and get to the point.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have a naturally rebellious nature, and if there's a path that leads away from the typical, you're the trailblazer there.

During Mars in Capricorn, you might feel less rebellious and more concentrated on creating the perfect environment for family situations and mundane actions to occur without a hitch.

You value peace and the lack of drama, and if you must adhere to a set of rules to achieve this, you are happy to oblige.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Mars in Capricorn makes you feel emotionally compelled to take care of others. This could mean friends, family, children, or lovers.

You are so sensitive to the needs of others that during this transit, you won't be able to help yourself but be there for whoever might need you.

You are very approachable, and your emotional stability will act as a rock for someone in your family who needs help right now. You come up with solutions that are practical and realistic.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda