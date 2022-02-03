3 Zodiac Signs Who Reconcile With Their True Love During The Moon In Aries Starting February 4 - 6, 2022

Starting February 4 - 6, 2022, the Moon in Aries is our number one influence today, we can expect this to look like confidence in love, and the ability to discern the right path for ourselves in both love and in friendship.

Moon in Aries helps us with our emotional independence and allows us to feel good about the decisions we make, especially if that involves reconciling with one's true love.

There are some interesting events that might take place during the Moon in Aries. This is a very good time for reunions to take place, as well as the simple idea of bringing someone from the past back into one's life.

If we are in love with someone, and maybe that person isn't exactly in our lives right now, this is the transit that can bring that person back into our lives. And, it promises success as well.

So, if you are up for reaching out to someone you once loved because you believe in your heart that maybe you too have unfinished business, take stock in the fact that this transit supports your efforts. Success is yours for the taking.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Reconcile With Their True Love During Moon In Aries Starting February 4 - 6, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your true love is not only someone you think about every day, but someone everyone in your life knows about and hears about every time you open your mouth.

You are obsessed with this person, and you've made them into the star of your show; without them, you're a mere wastrel; you feel incomplete without them in your life.

Moon in Aries prefers action to words, and it may just hit you as an inspiration: maybe it's time to return to this true love, rather than to just speak about them as if they are an old god being worshipped on an altar.

Instead of using this true love as an excuse to not pursue new loves, why don't you just go back with them to see what happens?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a reason you have a renewed interest in someone from your past, someone you felt enormously good about...and this is because Moon in Aries has a tendency to stir up old memories while inspiring us to rekindle some of these memories with the people who helped to create them.

In your case, there's someone from your past, possibly someone you could call your true love; they have always been there for you, yet you felt the need to keep your distance.

Life has only shown you that this person might really be the one you need in your life and you may actually reach out to them during the Moon in Aries. They hold the key to something mysterious in your life, and you may very well want to know what that's about.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are about to reconcile your differences with an old love of yours. What makes this old love so special is that you've never been able to replace them. They are one of a kind and if you had to admit it, you believe they are your true soulmate.

No one could ever do the trick like this person, and you can't believe you've spent so much time away from them. What were you thinking? Well, in truth, you just wanted to see what life would be like without them, and now it seems you know: not as good as it would be with them.

Moon in Aries moves your hand; this means you will be spiritually nudged towards reconciling with this old love of yours. They need you as much as you need them, Pisces. Give it a whirl.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.