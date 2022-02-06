Daily Love Horoscope For Monday, February 7, 2022

Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign is here to help you understand how February 7th's astrological events affect your relationships;

Today, Uranus forms a trine with both Venus and Mars in Capricorn which helps open the door to endless possibilities in all aspects of our lives.

Venus, the planet of love and romance, enters the sign of Sagittarius bringing fiery passion to our relationships, which impacts Aries, Taurus, Leo, and Virgo differently than the rest of the signs.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, February 07, 2022.

Aries

You are quite the love magnet this week, with Venus and Mars conjunct in your sector of social status and career.

You can channel your prowess into a passion project or, if you're dating, into a new relationship that has captured your interest.

The day can bring you positive vibes when it comes to meeting someone new if you're single. Married?

Plan a date night to build closeness as things are perfect for deepening your relationship.

Taurus

Tender moments where you show your love and act in ways that support your words are a beautiful way to tap into today's loving energy.

It's the perfect time to say "I love you" for the first time or to talk about plans for the future if you want to get married or hope to move in with a mate sometime this year.

Your planetary ruler, Venus, works in tandem with Mars to make sure that you can communicate you care. So show your concern in a way that feels right to you and resonates with your most authentic intentions toward someone special.

Gemini

Love is a mystery, Gemini, and when you are in love with someone or feel your heartstrings being pulled, it's good to know that your desire is reciprocated.

Today provides courage to ask where you stand in your relationship. You may find that your new love has been holding back their own feelings, intending to share them with you later.

Cancer

You can't control someone with your love, but the dance between Mars and Venus can feel like a power struggle in your relationship. Finding the right balance between passionate emotion and a pragmatic expression of love won't be easy.

So, it will be vital for you to communicate and be transparent while also checking in with your partner to see what they feel so you can make adjustments.

Leo

It's so nice to know someone is there to care for you in a way that you care for them.

You and your partner may want to work on lifestyle changes. It will be easier to agree on dietary and routine modifications. Consider couple's yoga or starting a job or workout together.

You might even find it helpful to start meal planning and splitting home responsibilities to streamline your evening routine.

Virgo

So you're falling in love, and your love life may feel like it's headed in two directions.

You will want to bring romance into the right balance this week. Having a new love is lovely, but the joy of finding someone special could easily consume your mind, so emotions can be overwhelming.

Keep your feet on the ground, Virgo, even if your heart is already all-in.

Libra

Change finds its way into your home, and it could be driven by love or even a bit of anger. But unfortunately, you may find that change is not easy to tackle, even with the right motives or intentions.

However, your role is to participate as a leader or driving force to make sure everyone acts with compassion and love.

Scorpio

Scorpio, be mindful of your intensity, as you may powerfully communicate your wants and needs without even realizing it.

You are a forceful communicator and a person who commands attention wherever you find yourself.

While it may be easy to argue a point or to try and encourage someone to make a particular choice, it could backfire on you if you try to strongly.

Sagittarius

People before things, Sagittarius. You might forget that people have feelings and that hearts can be on the line when you are ambitious with your money at the expense of love.

Be careful to always find the right balance between your love and professional lives.

While it's lovely to work hard to earn a living, you also want to be able to enjoy what you have with someone special.

Capricorn

You expect certain things when it comes to love, but you may not always get it. But, today's troubles open the door to new relationships and significant inner growth.

Love can become a stern teacher for you today. You experience the sadness of disappointment while also learning how to become self-reliant and confident despite not receiving what you want.

Aquarius

When it's time to forgive someone who has hurt you, you'll know because your heart opens in a certain way and gives you the courage and strength to let go of the past.

It can be both freeing and sad to move away from a distant memory. Releasing this chapter of your history will make room for you to find the person you can spend your life with that's also compatible with your needs.

Pisces

Friends bring a special kind of joy into your life today. You may find happiness being around people who know you well and do not place demands on your heart.

Right now, it's a time for healing and working on things that you've recently learned during retrograde season. What's most important is working on recovering from any heartbreak lingering from an old relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.