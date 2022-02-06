One Card Tarot Reading For February 7, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, February 7, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

People can be cruel at times, but you don't have to stoop down to their level. Aries, be the light when you enter a room.

Try to detach yourself from the negativity. Go out and do things and enjoy your day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You are moving beyond the tough times and now starting a new chapter of your life. You have a lot of great things to look forward to, Taurus.

So, don't let worrying about what you could have done differently in the past, have influence on what you do now. Do what you can to build your future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Something you didn't catch the first time or saw coming could still be lingering for you to discover.

Pay close attention to your feelings and instincts. When your gut tells you to be cautious or to take your time, listen.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Manage your resources and time, Cancer. You have a lot of things going on each day.

So, instead of going with the flow, it's important for you to stay on top of each item and keep tabs on the progress of your work.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

A message or good news you've hoped to hear is on its way. You might have a little hesitation because of how your luck has changed, but this is for you to enjoy.

Sometimes good things really do happen to good people, and you deserve it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Compromise isn't a bad thing, but when it causes you to forget your standards and you start to grow more tolerant of what you know is wrong, then it's a problem.

You have to be true to yourself, Virgo. When you know that you need to be intolerant, then that is what you have to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have quite a few amazing talents and skills that serve you well. So, when you feel like you can't make any change or influence your circumstances, you can.

You have to believe in yourself, and if you don't, try to do something with what you have any way, to grow your confidence.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

The timing may be off, and you may not be ready to take the next step in your project.

You might want to wait a little longer until you've had a chance to think through your next steps and planned a bit better.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

There's nothing wrong with being spontaneous, but what is important requires you to block the time out. So, start now to set aside certain windows of time for your creative work.

Turn off the phone and be sure to log off social media too, so that you honor yourself when you're working within your schedule.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Someone may be flirting with you and sending you signals of interest.

You might not think that they could possibly be interested in you, but what a surprise it will be when you discover that they care more than you thought.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Some dreams really do come true, and the reality is you've been working hard to make it happen.

The money, the house, the person to spend your life with — you get it all.

You hoped and desired, Aquarius, and more importantly, your mindset helped you to remain committed until your vision became a reality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Some memories are hard to recall because of how dark they are.

You may experience the surfacing of some fear that you aren't necessarily interested in revisiting. However, this is your chance to heal and to release what no longer serves you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.