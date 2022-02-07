One Card Tarot Reading For February 8, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, February 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

You often expect people to be like you are, but humans are like snowflakes, and no two are alike. So, your high expectations may be lofty and too high for someone to reach.

Trying to change others will lead you to feel disappointed, Aries, and you're better off just accepting them as they are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You only have so much patience, and when things seem out of sorts, you can feel frustrated by the lack of order in your world.

Please take a deep breath, Taurus. Despite things being in total disarray, you are wide awake and see things for what they are. Clarity is the best part of your current situation because how would you manage something if you didn't realize the problems?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Money is one blessing to have, but there are so many others that you can count on, friends, your good health, and your ability to grow as a person more and more each day.

These things will help you always land on your feet, so never forget how fortunate you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Don't take someone's negativity on, Cancer. Bosses, coworkers, and the world may all seem to be competing for the top dog position, and it can be challenging when all you want to do is get the job done.

So, today, stay out of office politics, especially if they aren't beneficial to your goals. You have too much to do anyway, so one less person fighting for the number one spot may be more helpful than a hindrance.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Don't keep to yourself, Leo. Swallow that lion pride. Problems are a part of life, and everyone has them.

So, even though you feel alone in what you're going through, sharing may reveal how much others understand your situation.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

They say to have followers, you need to be a leader, but Virgo, you might not have anyone listening or taking your solid and sound advice.

It's stressful when you watch friends walk straight into a situation you know won't end well, but it's not your life to live, and sometimes the only way a person will learn is through experience.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

You don't like to be the top dog, but today, whether or not that's your aim, you're going to succeed. Rising to the top happens for you because you have a natural knack for solving problems and making things happen.

So when you've got the magic touch at work, everyone notices. So don't be surprised if more responsibility and accolades come your way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Someone isn't being fully honest, and if there anything that rubs you in the wrong way, is a liar who does not come clean, especially when it's no big deal.

You may not like the fact that you've discovered the 'other face' to this person, but it's better to know now, Scorpio before you invest much more of yourself into this relationship.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Time is not always on your side, and when the day seems to go by so quickly, you'll find yourself looking at the clock, wondering where did the hours go?

You might not like to live by an alarm, but if you have any appointments you need to keep, be sure to make it on time by setting a notification to alert you early enough. That way, when you're in the flow, you don't miss out on your next opportunity.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You can't always get what you want, but there are times when that's a good thing.

You may be a dollar short for a project, and at first, it can feel like the end of the world. But, fate and karma are in your corner, and this mishap may be the best thing to happen for you all week.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Write those ideas down, Aquarius. You will have some genius moments today, and you won't want to miss out on the flashes of insight that are beyond surreal.

You will be glad to have saved much of what you're thinking about today, so don't wait until you get home. Instead, send yourself a note or a voice recording. Be ready.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

When you're tired, your inner voice is much harder to hear. So, it's no surprise that your imagination and creativity feel a little dull at the start of the day. But, no worries.

A short afternoon catnap or turning in to bed a bit earlier will help you get your groove back in no time. So take care of yourself, Pisces. You'll feel much like yourself soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.