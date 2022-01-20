One Card Tarot Reading For January 21, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, January 21, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Sometimes you just need time to yourself, Aries, and with the Hermit tarot card, it's a sign to step back from the noise of life.

Don't let distractions get the best of you. Calm down and tune into your inner voice.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Your instincts are sharper than you realize, Taurus. Self-doubt can cause you to question everything you believe.

But remember that this is almost always part of the process when you have to make an important decision. learn to trust yourself, and you'll see how great it is to believe in your hunches.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

When you're meant to do great things life has a funny way of throwing challenges at you.

You're going through a few tests of character and it can be hard on your spirit, but the truth is that once you get beyond all the emotional adversity, you'll shine like the real star that you are.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You may not always get noticed for the good that you do, but today you are in the limelight. You are the one that everyone seems to appreciate.

Even if friends or family aren't inclined to say 'thank you' aloud, they show their appreciation in many ways, and it's a great feeling.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Make time for people who see the good in you. You'll grow as a person and they will, too.

In fact, someone is going to see the value you add to their life and want to invest more time and energy into your relationship.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

What was a tough start is now off to a really good beginning.

It's time to work out the kinks from a problem that put a wedge between you and your dreams.

But, now you can figure out the solution you need to the problem and set a firm foundation that moves your projects forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It's not good to be someone who is imbalanced, but there are certain areas of your life that have been in an extreme. You have to unwind. Get back on track with your schedule.

Start to say no more and when you feel as though you've got too much on your plate, hit the restart button and set a stricture schedule.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

A red flag is more than a warning sign, it's also a signal to note someone may not have solid boundaries in their life.

You may not want to confide in this type of person as it's possible that what you tell them can leak out to others that you don't want to know about your business.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You have not been giving yourself the time and attention that you deserve, and as a result, you're tired and ready to change things.

Schedule time off. Get through this week and then rest. You deserve it, Sagittarius.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Mixed signals and poor body language can lead to misunderstanding.

So, when you feel like your point is not coming across clearly, don't just try to work harder, ask questions. Make sure you're being heard. Assume nothing, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You can solve any problem that comes your way.

At first, your situation can feel overwhelming and difficult, but the truth is that you are in a strong position to succeed, Aquarius.

Trust that you have what it takes to make it to where you need to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You need a hug from a friend.

When you feel like you're the only one carrying the world on your shoulders, say something to a friend or family member who can love you and encourage your heart.

You're not alone, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.