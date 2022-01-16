How The Full Moon In Cancer Affects Your Zodiac Sign, January 17 - 18, 2022

Your Full Moon in Cancer horoscopes are here with how this lunar transit affects your zodiac sign January 17 - 18, 2022, according to astrology.

Whoever named these lunar phases should write romance novels, because as far as monikers go, it doesn't get any more romantic sounding than the Full Wolf Moon, which happens on January 17, and is our first Full Moon of the year.

And because this Full Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, the sign that rules the Moon, we are made all the more aware of its influence, as it ignites our sensitivity and passion.

Named the Wolf Moon because of the howling wolves that raise their voices in the Winter night, this folklore becomes symbolic: we will hear the howls, but we will know that those howls come from deep inside our own minds.

During this Full Moon, many truths will come up for us; many emotions will rise to the surface, and much of what we feel will no longer be a mystery, but a truth to pursue.

This Full Moon in Cancer will hit each sign differently for some it will be intense, while for others it may end up uneventful. Whatever your zodiac sign experiences, know this: We are the wolves who howl under the Full Moon in Cancer.

Full Moon In Cancer Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, January 17 - 18, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Full Moon in Cancer makes you aware of the preciousness of life, and how it's time to take it seriously. If you've been wasting time or spending it in an unhealthy way, it's time for you to look in the mirror, Aries, so that you can get a grip on reality.

Life is precious and worth living. Don't dull your shine beneath a neglected body. Get yourself moving. Take your vitamins and start working on your health. Give yourself what you deserve: a better life.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've been so caught up in work, in your romantic life, and in the routine that gets you through your day, that you've had to push aside some of the things that really make you happy.

During the Full Moon in Cancer, you'll be able to kick back and take a mental rest from the routine. This transit will spark your imagination to new heights, and you're going to want to take your partner along for the ride.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As cool as it is to think of the Full Moon in Cancer as the Wolf Moon, you'll be hearing something other than howling during this transit, and you'll be hearing the sound of 'Ka-ching!'

It looks like you're about to be the recipient of some great financial news, and honestly, this kind of good fortune can definitely put your mind at ease. When you feel secure and stable financially, you feel peaceful and without anxiety.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because this Full Moon in Cancer transits in your sign, you'll be able to concentrate on YOU, and if you look close enough, you'll see that YOU need some work.

If you forgot to take care of yourself because you've been concentrating way too hard on taking care of everyone else, then it's time to stop, reflect, plan and ACT. You are the one who needs attention right now, and you are the only one who can give that kind of attention. Work on yourself, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon in Cancer is here to mellow you out, Leo. You might have been on a power tear, as of recently. You're a big show-off and everyone loves you...but it's tiring to have to live up to the expectations of others, and even though you love showing people a good time, it's time to let go of all that responsibility and focus more on the little things.

Not everything needs to become a big production number, and this transit gives you permission to take it down a notch.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If there's anyone here who will feel the romance of the Full Moon in Cancer, it's you, Virgo. Everything during this time will feel secretive and somewhat giddy; it's as if you have a secret and it makes you laugh to yourself.

You may fantasize about a certain someone, and whether or not you should take it to the next level with them, or if you just want to sit around and laugh to yourself, while thinking luscious thoughts. It's all up to you. You are happy during the Full Moon in Cancer.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You're probably at the stage where you are now recognizing that your past lifestyle is not working for you. No more lying, no more playing the field. It's just become dull and because of the Full Moon in Cancer, you may now start to realize that you need more than 'play'.

You want a real-life, with a real partner, and even...dare I say... a real job. This transit is going to smack you on the head with a whole bunch of reality-checks, and you're about ready to begin anew.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's a time of profound reflection for you, as the Full Moon in Cancer works on your sense of who you are, and what it is that you want out of life.

While there are no major decisions to be made on this day, you'll still feel compelled to think deeply about choices that are to come.

You may also find yourself curious about new topics that interest you, and whether or not you should pursue them. It's all about contemplation during this transit.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

All you needed was the one last little push, and here it is, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Cancer has arrived and it's going to push you out of your comfort zone and into a place where you have no choice but to run wild and free.

This is the transit that will wake you up again, in the event you've fallen into a deep, bored, sleep. You've needed to be prodded for months now, and during this transit, you'll get that spark of inspiration that will take you to the Moon and back.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon in Cancer makes you question many things in your life, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. You have been wanting change. You're not altogether pleased with where your life is right now, especially when it comes to your 'so-called' love life.

The Wolf Moon stirs up your own inner lone wolf, and lets you see that it's not so bad to be on your own if that's indeed where you are heading.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

To say you've been on edge as of recently, would be an understatement. You really need a breather. The Full Moon in Cancer is here to give you that well-deserved break, Aquarius.

Your nerves have been frayed and you just need to pull away from everyone, and you will have that chance during this lunation. Cancer energy is good for you, and it will let you focus on things that are not gigantic or overly emotional.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You win some and you lose some, and in this case, we mean 'friends.' The Full Moon in Cancer shows you who you need to cling to, and who you need to avoid.

Your need for close friendships may have ended up giving you too many egos to deal with, and during this transit, you'll want to trim the herd a bit, so to speak. It's a good time for you to set priorities, and where friendships are concerned, it's much more about quality than quantity.

