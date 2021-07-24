The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Are Masters Of Playing Hard To Get

Love is a tricky thing, and sometimes its fun to play games. And some zodiac signs love to play hard to get.

While some girls may be straight up and to the point, others would rather sit back and watch their love interest work a little for their affection.

I know what you're thinking — shouldn't we all just be up front about our feelings to avoid problems?

Well, it's not that this girl won't tell you how she feels; she's just not going to offer up that information right away. Be patient and play along.

It takes me back to the days of elementary teasing and boys running after girls while playing tag at recess. A little chase never hurt anyone, right?

If she's playing hard to get it means she's interested, but she wants to see how committed you really are to gaining her affection.

If you give up too easy, game over. But play long enough and you'll get what you're after.

She's going to act rather aloof and uninterested, even if she truly feels the exact opposite. It's all in an effort to intrigue and captivate you.

So you've got to be willing to do something to really impress her or you can kiss your chances of being together goodbye. Don't worry, some good old fashioned patience, a little flirting and a well-thought out romantic gesture is all it takes.

Check out the zodiac signs that play hard to get (maybe a little TOO often):

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Gemini is curious and carefree, but she's also intellectual and a bit anxious at times. She's got a double personality to keep you on your toes – but that's the fun of it.

She's not one to commit herself right away, so it's going to take someone determined to catch her.

But don't let that scare you off. While she may be flaky and spontaneous, it's simply because there's so much of the world to see and so little time to see it. She's afraid of letting someone in who wont stick around to experience life with her.

Don't give up, because what awaits after the period of flirting and confusing games is the strongest love you'll ever experience.

Geminis are passionate and look for a man with the same thirst for life as them - even if it means leaving him hanging for a while.

RELATED: 13 Brutal Truths About Loving A Gemini (As Written By One)

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A Libra doesn't like to be alone. She makes it a priority in life to search for someone compatible to herself, because she loves nothing more than a peaceful balance.

But it's going to take some time for her to figure out what that balance is and who that person should be, because she's indecisive AF.

So if you're dealing with a Libra, chances are she'll string you along for as long as she needs (in the most loving way possible).

This means she won't agree to go out with just anyone. She's extremely dedicated and loving, so it's very important for her to find someone who treats her in the same way.

It might seem to get old chasing her for a while, but she's testing you. She's a queen and she knows it, basically comparable to Beyoncé.

The Libra wants to make sure you’ll keep her at the center of the relationship like she deserves.

She may text you back within two minutes one day and then ignore you all together the next. Mood swings and unpredictability are a part of the package deal, because she loves a good game.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are stubborn as hell. She absolutely loves to be right, so if she catches onto the fact that someone's into her she'll take it and run, wanting to savor every moment of the chase.

She doesn't like a man who's passive in nature. So in other words, she wants a guy to grow a pair and win her over.

The Scorpio is known for her crazy side, but can be cool and calm when she wants to so she can keep a guy guessing. She knows what she wants and she knows how to get it.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

She'll pull you in with her mystery and keep you coming after her time and time again without the slightest hint of where her interests really lie.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Independence is in the Capricorn's nature. She's been through a lot and hasn't forgotten a moment of her experiences, so she's not really interested in starting something up with someone who's not worth her time.

She has a lot of self-control so she knows how to keep her emotions in check when someone new pops into the picture.

Capricorns play hard to get because they've's got walls up – tall ones.

It takes time to get through to her heart, but once the barriers are broken and the jig is up she’s faithful to the end.

She doesn't let people in very quickly so the most natural response to someone's interest is to act disenchanted.

These zodiac signs are totally aware of what they're doing and they love it. Sure, playing hard to get could get a bit daunting at times, but its all worth it in the end.

Every potential partner has a chance of breaking her heart, so she has to be sure he's not messing around. Besides, she might as well have some fun with him while she can before diving in head first.

It's a sign of confidence and understanding of her own self worth — and she rocks it.

Hannah Dodd is a writer focused on relationships, astrology and pop culture.