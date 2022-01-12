How Mercury Retrograde Affects Each Zodiac Sign, January 14 - February 3, 2022

We all fear and tremble when we know Mercury is going retrograde, and that it is, my friends, and it starts on January 14 and lasts through February 2, 2022. Take solace in the fact that it's not going to be here for long.

What is it about Mercury when it goes retrograde, in comparison to the retrograde transit of any other planet? Well, for starters, we never really consider just how vital this planet's influence is on our communication, tech, work, and information. Retrograde acts like a negative pull. It pulls from all that works. It pulls from all that requires concentration. It pulls our personal boundaries. It pulls.

Each sign of the Zodiac feels this transit in individual ways, though there are elemental similarities, meaning, each sign is ruled by an element and all signs that are ruled by the shared element (ex: All Fire signs - Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) experience similar kinds of difficulties.

Let us explore now what your zodiac sign will experience during the first Mercury retrograde of the year.

Mercury Retrograde Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs, January 14 - February 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As a Fire sign, you'll be contending with work-related problems. You don't need to fear being fired or being without work, however, you may be doing something in the workplace that needs updating - and goes into neglect. You will take on too much work and you'll end up regretting it, as well as not living up to your own personal standard of excellence.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your stubborn side will come front and center during this retrograde season, Taurus, as you will find yourself unable to agree to many of the things required of you.

As an Earth sign, you want to remain exactly as you are, firmly rooted in your beliefs, and the challenges that await you will burn your ego and put you in the position of a rebel. You won't be able to fight the system, but you'll feel like you have no other choice.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This retrograde is going to launch you into a new realm in your life where you no longer wish to be the person you once were. While this sounds like a metamorphosis, it is one that is born of pain.

Something happens to you during this time that changes your perception of both your surroundings and the people who inhabit them. Paranoia and intensity come for the Air signs, and you will feel it most profoundly.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

For you, Cancer, the retrograde will almost be typical in its influence when it comes to you, as a Water sign. You can expect to lose an item, forget a password, and generally plummet into the mania that awaits when your computer locks up, or you can't access your email. All very typical Mercury retrograde occurrences will be your destiny during this time.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you will be experiencing during this transit is a total breakdown of communication. Everything you say will be misconstrued, and every explanation you give to remedy the issue will only wreak further havoc. It is best to think before you speak during this time as the forces that be are almost guaranteed to make your words and actions adverse to those around you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As an Earth sign, you crave stability; you need routine and a down-to-earth lifestyle. During Mercury retrograde, you'll be experiencing spontaneity and surprise - the very thing

you find it hard to deal with. Your rules and regulations will be dismantled and challenged. You may find that you are not feeling hopeful and that may drag you down into despair. You will feel exceptionally tired during this transit.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If there's one thing you value, it's the ability to communicate your ideas and have them smoothly executed. You can count on this not happening during the retrograde season. Your intentions are good, and you have the patience to endure, however, you have your limits and when pushed, you tend to completely shut down. While there is no room for shutting down at this point, you will simply end up feeling pressured and annoyed.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You always trust your own intuition, and yet, with Mercury retrograde transiting, your senses will be off, and that will anger you. This retrograde season takes its toll on your ability to trust your own self; you will constantly make mistakes and you'll be set back when it comes to technical progress. This isn't the time to start a new project. Lay low until the phase passes.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

New friends come and go during this retrograde, as your Fire sign will have to endure the consequences of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. You will feel the need to stand up for what you believe in, only to be humiliated by those who mean to stand in your way. In the long run, it's all about the words that came from your mouth, which is a warning for you: think before you speak because the damage is inevitable.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What bothers you the most during this transit is the fact that you truly do have all your ducks in a row and you are ready, willing, and able to carry out whatever plans you have in mind. Alas, the retrogrades pulls the positivity out of your endeavors, making your actions feel incomplete and valueless. You work hard to create value, and as the retrograde pulls, you feel less and less effective.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be asked to change during this retrograde, and this could be work-related, or it could be personal, and the idea of something like this happening to you is repugnant. You choose what you want to change, and you resent the idea that others request change from you. You'll be feeling defensive and restless, and this may end up in rebellion. Arguments will be frequent and futile.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What you will experience during this transit is a distinct feeling of being torn upon. You have no idea how this has happened, but suddenly everyone in your life wants too much out of you. You feel you have no privacy, nor any safe space to hide. If you speak up, you will be misunderstood. It feels hopeless, but you'll continue to try. You'll rise above it all, but you will feel weary from the battle.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda