Love Horoscope For Saturday January 15, 2022

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 15, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Aries

Don't let anger rule your head today, Aries. People who are closest to you may push your buttons, but this is no reason for you to feel like the love is gone.

Sometimes the relationship that you've allowed yourself to be vulnerable in can do that, and it's just a test of your ability to love unconditionally.

Taurus

To find love, you'll need to put in the effort. Talk to new people. Don't shy away from sharing things about yourself online with individuals you've met.

You can talk about dreams, your favorite hobby, or even what you like to do for fun. Break the ice. Let people get to know you, even if it doesn't go anywhere right now.

Gemini

You're learning to invest in yourself. Faith has taken you far, and when it comes to love much further than you ever imagined.

Even in the middle of heartache, you're learning to trust that the universe will catch you when things aren't the way you wanted them to be.

This is a beautiful foundation for a loving relationship in the future, where you have developed your faith and trust in god and not just another person.

Cancer

You may meet someone who is a big softie on the inside but does not wear their heart on their sleeve.

This can be difficult to understand or even warm up to, but why be in a rush?

The best people to know have their guards up a little bit and don't want to give trust away unless it has been earned.

Leo

Manifest the love you want to have in your life. You possess a lot of energy, Leo, and so when you hope to meet someone, believe that you will. You never know.

The person who is meant for you may be thinking and hoping to find you two. Your collective energy can help this dream come to reality for you both.

Virgo

So, the last relationship didn't work out, and maybe the one before that didn't either. This does not make you a failure, Virgo.

It makes you a fighter who is unwilling to settle for fake love or romance that's not exactly what your heart requires.

Get back into the world and keep trying. Eventually, you'll find your soulmate.

Libra

It's time to let the past go. It's true that your past has made you into who you are today, but the future is going to help you to become the lover you hope to be to the person who will appreciate you.

So, smile. Embrace and face the future with courage and confidence. Your love awaits.

Scorpio

Yes, you love big and sometimes you are the person who loves more than you ought to.

Being passionate is no crime. You have to be who you are, and when you feel something so deeply, you just go with it, and that's OK.

Sagittarius

Only you can decide how many chances a person ought to get before they are no longer allowed in your life. You are the one who can tell if their apology is sincere or if they have changed.

If your heart is saying that they have not, then this is a good reason to reject and listen to your inner voice. You don't have to be nice when your feelings are on the line, and you know heartache is likely on the other side.

Capricorn

Fear in love cannot coexist. When you feel afraid or get a sense of worry about a relationship that you're in, that's not something to ignore. Red flags are meant to be heeded.

So, Capricorn, pay attention to butterflies that cause you to wonder if this relationship is more than what you've been hoping for — but not in a good way.

Aquarius

Is there trust in your relationship? Now is the time to ask yourself if this romance is living up to what it is that you need.

Maybe you thought that things would be different but you're learning that it won't happen. Then, face reality and allow yourself time to grieve.

Pisces

Recently single? It's time for healing in love to begin. You don't have to go into a new relationship or have a rebound.

You can start with friendship and begin to date yourself until you feel ready to try again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.