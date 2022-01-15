One Card Tarot Reading For January 16, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, January 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Sunday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Aries, don't be a know-it-all. You might have already learned quite a bit from your study and experiences, but at the end of the day, you do not have every single thing you need to be mastered, right?

So, be open to advise from others, even if they know less than you do. You may be pleasantly surprised by how one small nugget of information that is said can take you to the next level — without you even looking to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You finally see the light, but don't be sad that it took you so long to realize the truth.

Wisdom is like a blindfold that is removed slowly. The time it took for you to grow into your awareness was needed. Now, you're ready to make the next step.

Before you weren't, and this confidence is going to help you to follow through on what you have to do, especially if you feel it's going to be hard.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You are going to get credit for something you do well, and isn't that a good thing?

Of course, it's not that you need or want to be the type of person who is 'look at me' but it's a wonderful feeling to know that you're appreciated, valued and that people note what you do and how hard you've worked. Kudos!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Relationships go both ways, Cancer. If you pick someone, you want to know that this person has also chosen you, too. Your heart is on the line. You need to protect it.

You don't want to be wearing your heart on your sleeve only to have the other person trample on it. So, be gentle with yourself. Your feelings are there to help you and also to protect you, even when it comes to love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A message is coming to you. So, when you hear what it says and it strikes the very heart of you, pay attention. When you hear a thing that you don't like, the first thing you're inclined to do is to tune it out and ignore the meaning.

But, this is a disservice to your future. Even if the advice is unwelcomed or untimely, take a moment to ponder the truth within it. As they say, "take what you need, and leave the rest'.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Who is playing a game with your feelings?

When you meet a person who is full of tricks, it's really hard to imagine a person being so cruel, but there are individuals in the world who will not have good intentions.

You need to walk away, no run. You will meet a good person who values your kindness. This is worth waiting for.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Life is beautiful, Libra, and it's worth looking at the glass as being half full and not empty.

What didn't work out turned into a moment of favor. You received a blessing or freedom, and now the gift of time is yours to fill with fun, pleasure, and all the things that your world can be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You got stabbed in the back by someone you thought you could trust with your whole heart. And, now, it's a slow recovery back to where you feel like you can ever trust anyone else again.

You might be jaded now, but Scorpio, you're going to have great discernment. This person found the hole where you were not wise and they used it against you, but that callous is going to be what makes you stronger and able to pick a person that will not only keep your trust but be loyal through and through.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Think back to better days, the moments where you felt wild and free and unafraid of what the future will bring.

It's not that those moments cannot ever be captured again, it's that you're grown now, so you have to embrace the willful innocence of an adult who accepts life is unpredictable, and this can be frightening, but you can handle whatever comes your way, even if you don't know what that will be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Be a lifelong learner. Learn what it means to go out and explore. Go to the bookstore and check out different topics.

Watch television shows that cause you to think and see the world in a new light. Have conversations with people. Don't let yourself remain in a box.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're a fighter. You have to stand up for what you believe in. You might not like the entire process of confrontation or being the initiator of a battle, but this is necessary.

You weren't meant to be a doormat for anyone. If you don't stand up for yourself, who will?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation is nothing new, and when you find yourself reaching for a vice because you're emotionally upset, note that this is a test of your will. You have two choices, Pisces.

You can give in to this temptation that will basically be hurting yourself, or you can stand strong and endure this moment and come out stronger on the other side.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.