Weekly Love Horoscope For January 10 - 16, 2022

The big news this week is Mercury turning retrograde in Aquarius on the 14th which will prompt us to review the relationships in our lives to see if they are one that we still want to commit to.

Mercury is the planet that turns often most retrograde so while we are used to his trickster ways it still serves as an opportunity for us to review what and who isn't working in our lives.

In Aquarius Mercury is concerned about if the relationships in our lives foster and encourage us to be ourselves.

Love should always make us more of who we are, never less.

So during this phase, we will be reviewing those connections in our lives to determine if they actually help us be more of who we are versus potentially stifling or distracting us from our greater purpose.

During this time, we’re also still moving through Venus retrograde.

Although Venus is now out of the underworld having been rebirthed on the 8th, these next few weeks are to rebuild what we realized wasn’t necessarily working during the previous phase.

Mercury will be assisting with this as we’re going to be able to more greatly speak our truth without being attached to the emotional reaction that they may bring up.

With all of this occurring under the Cap Sun it means that we’re going to be willing to put into the work to actually fix things so your relationship isn’t necessarily doomed, but again any relationship is a two-way street.

This means that while we are given the ability to work through anything that has and will come up for review, we need to make sure that we’re not the only ones doing it.

On Thursday, January 13th, Mercury in Aquarius square Uranus in Taurus, This transit brings excitement and change to our daily routine and lives. It helps to bring any relationship that has been in a rut closer together and reaffirms the connection.

It also helps us to see things from a different perspective which can help with finding resolutions to ongoing problems or the review process of our relationship overall.

Then on Friday, January 14th, Mercury turns Retrograde in Aquarius, Until February 3rd Mercury will be moving retrograde in the air sign of Aquarius bringing us the chance to review what isn’t working in our relationships.

This will highlight themes of freedom versus restriction as well as how much we’re able to be our authentic selves in our relationships and if we’re able to speak our truth or not. While break-ups are common during retrogrades, it is important to remember that they also serve as powerful tools for us to be able to create a deeper bond if we’re willing to work through it together.

Ceres turns Direct in Taurus on Friday, too. Ceres is the earth mother and represents our health, nurturing, and matters of motherhood as well as those closer family relationships.

Now direct in Taurus we are able to see what we truly need in order to mother ourselves which ties closely to the themes of value that Venus Rx is bringing up.

We also could start new health regimes around this time that would benefit how we’re able to show up for ourselves and others.

Weekly Love Horoscope for each Zodiac Sign for January 10 - 16, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week will be one that you may feel confused about the relationship in your life and what direction you are truly heading in. A lot of buried truths will be coming up this year about what it is you truly need from a partner and that means facing some difficult feelings.

This week with Mercury turning retrograde may bring these feelings out even more, including resentment towards your partner. Try to reflect on anything before bringing it up and see if you can hold off with any big conversations until after Mercury turns direct.

With your houses of community and value being affected this week make sure that the relationship you choose is actually one that makes you better and just not one others approve of.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As Ceres turns direct in your zodiac sign you should be feeling more loving. If your relationship or even love life has felt like a struggle or challenge lately, this week will allow you to feel more connected to your partner.

With Mercury turning retrograde on the same day, you may be reflecting on what you’ve been putting energy into lately and may realize that your relationship hasn’t been getting your best.

At different times in life, we need to focus more on careers or other things, but it is important to come back and remember that those parts of our lives that mean the most, also deserve the most from us.

This is amplified by both your first and tenth house being lit up this week so if you realize that you haven’t been putting the time into your relationship, make sure you take responsibility for that so you can also start to do better.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

After two years of the Gem/Sag Eclipse axis changes your life finally seems to be on the right track. With so many lessons now behind you and a new beginning set to start you’re feeling good about who you are and where you are in your life.

This week brings a deep dive into your personal belief system thanks to Mercury hitting your ninth house. This means that as much as you feel like you are on a brand-new path you may have to review your own personal beliefs about relationships or love. Allow yourself to see things as they are and not what your old self would have accepted.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury retrograde will hit you a bit harder than other signs as it falls in your eighth house of sex, death, and transformation.

Use this time to review where you’ve been resisting changes in your life, especially as it relates to your romantic relationship.

Mercury always makes us see things from different perspectives and can help us see how we’ve been accepting or tolerating things that don’t truly resonate with us. While it is possible your relationship needs to end, it may also just need to grow to the next level.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This retrograde of Mercury in Aquarius hits your seventh house of relationships which means while everything is up for review you also need to be mindful of exes trying to come back into your life. Very rarely are we meant to reconnect with an ex because they are actually the person we’re supposed to be with.

More often than not it’s because there are unresolved lessons that we need to explore so that we can bring more healing to our past. Let this be in the back of your mind during this week as the beginning of the retrograde usually is the most intense. As for any existing relationships, it’s likely a past issue or conversation will be brought up so that greater healing can take place.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With Jupiter recently moving into Pisces activating your seventh house of relationships you already know that the focus will be on this area of your life for most of this year. It should bring about positive changes and growth which is tied to the astrology of this week.

Mercury moving retrograde hits your sixth house of health making you more aware of the choices that you make romantically. Although you are known for the healing energy that you bring to others, you often over sacrifice in relationships or end up ultimately in relationships that are unhealthy.

This week brings clarity about the choices that you make in love so that ultimately you can create a love that truly feels nourishing.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The end of last year was a really intense time for you that revolved around making sure the relationships you were investing in were investing right back in you. It could have felt that love became a little more duty-driven or even that you lost the desire to pursue it all together.

All of that will be changing as Mercury retrogrades into Aquarius and reminds you that love, and relationships should bring you joy. Because of this try to look for opportunities for fun that come up, whether in your existing relationship or in potential dates.

Say no to anything that feels like a chore and instead let the sheer joy of love be what you say a resounding yes to.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week will hit close to home quite literally as your fourth house of home and family is what will be up for review under Mercury retrograde.

Aligning with Ceres turning direct in your seventh house of relationships at the same time means that there is healing and growth to be had with how nurturing and safe your home environment feels.

If you are living with your romantic partner, it could mean that you talk more about sharing household duties or expectations and if you’re not, then this might be the time you move in together.

It will also bring to light any unhealthy dynamics that do exist in your home so that you can start to make the changes necessary to have it truly feel not like a place you live, but a true home for your heart.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The theme this week for you is quite literally healthy communication. With Mercury affecting your third house of communication and Ceres your sixth involving health on all levels, you may be forced to reckon with some decisions you’ve made that are unhealthy, especially in terms of communication.

As a Sag it’s not unheard of that you may try to avoid those situations in which you feel on the spot or confronted but your work will always exist in being able to show up for the hard moments.

This week should bring some opportunities for healthy communication with an existing relationship or even one you’ve just begun leading to greater clarity and connection. Remember don’t be afraid to take responsibility for your part and apologize, if necessary.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week presents some interesting dynamics to come up for review in your relationship. If you’re in an existing relationship the focus should be on what you and your partner both think are important parts of staying connected. This can translate to our love language especially in terms of quality time or even physical touch.

With both your fifth house of pleasure and your second representing value being lit up this week this is a chance to remember why you’ve chosen the relationship you have and to make sure you’re still giving it as much attention as you did in the beginning.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As you gear up for your Zodiac Season to begin in just a few weeks you are going to be feeling the heat if your home environment truly reflects the person that you’ve become.

With your first house being affected this could bring about a self-reflection on what you’ve previously agreed to and whether it’s still in alignment with who you are now. Even if it’s your own personal agreement with yourself on matters such as boundaries or needs.

With your relationship, you could find that you need to make adjustments to domestic intimacy whether that means having greater conversations or even moving in together. Don’t forget you are free to make up your own rules, so it doesn’t matter if it looks like anything anyone else has. All that matters is if it feels good to you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You always have this mysterious aura about you. While your partner loves this trait about you, it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t affect the relationship from time to time. Because you are a sign that rules the subconscious, you often keep a great deal to yourself.

This can be either because you don’t feel confident in sharing it or because you’d rather wait and see what happens before doing so. This week though, as your twelfth and third houses come up for review, you’ll be asked to start talking about everything that you don’t normally share.

Of course, you need to make sure your partner can hold space for those types of conversation, but don’t be afraid to open up about how you truly feel.

