Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope for all signs of the Zodiac. Here's what is predicted for your zodiac sign, from January 10 - 16, 2022, according to astrology.

We get to have our first Mercury retrograde of the year, beginning on January 14th, and that's usually a cause for alert.

Fortunately, we have Sun trine Neptune on the 10th, and Moon trine Venus on the 11th to help prepare us for whatever may come our way.

There will be an element of chaos, however, as we've got several transits going through Uranus, Saturn, and Pluto. Don't be surprised if you get into meaningless arguments this week, or if you are the one who starts them.

Lover's quarrels will be apparent, as will work-related disruptions occur. While this week doesn't promise hardship, it does have the ability to try our nerves, so be prepared for dissension.

With our Moon in Gemini on the 12th, we'll be feeling the approach of notorious Mercury retrograde, as things start to unravel before our eyes, and this stretches into our love lives as well as our communication attempts. Not as easy week, this.

What's good is that there are no promises of disaster. Stay calm and carry on.

Horoscope For The Week Of January 10 - 16, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'll want to plan out your week so that success is yours by next week. And while that doesn't seem too 'in the moment' it's what's needed in order to guarantee your future success. You need to roll with the punches this week so that you can show yourself what you can handle in terms of work.

Try to avoid overspending, and see if you can pull back on the hostile expression of yourself. Keep it cool and light this week, Aries, and you'll be able to handle all that comes your way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may have gotten off to a false start last week, and it will be up to you, now, to up the pace. You're heading towards a retrograde on the 14th, and you'll want to establish yourself now; what are your goals, and how do you plan on achieving them?

Use this week to get yourself back on your feet and directed. Trust your intuition and stay spiritual. Meditation and contemplation are perfect tools for you, Taurus. Use them liberally.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's all about work this week, and you can't decide if it's a blessing or a curse. You may be handed a job opportunity, and while that sounds like a great idea, you will find out that this opportunity is so NOT what you wanted, and that will arouse anger in you.

It's as if the universe is messing with you. It hands you what you want, and then you find out that it's the polar opposite of everything you need in your life. A frustrating week that will be challenging and eye-opening.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Basically, this week begs you to let go of the past. Whether that past is about a person, or an attitude, or merely about something you believe to be true that isn't. You can't move forward until you admit to yourself that you need to rid yourself of the excess negative baggage.

Funny how we do this to ourselves, isn't it? We hold on for dear life to the very things that drag us down.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your lesson of the week is going to come in the form of having everything go your way, only to realize that this isn't always going to be this way. What's meant by this is that this week will have you believing that you are invulnerable; that you are invincible and impervious to trouble.

While this week may bring you good fortune, it is also a wake-up call for you to know that weeks like this are rare and that if you want the good luck to keep going, and you have to put in the work towards making that happen.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If only you could just get another job, but...you can't. You're stuck and you need to figure out a way to deal with this. You signed on for this particular line of work, and it seems that all you get is aggravation from it.

This week really shows who is on your team and who is not, and it feels more and more like nobody's on your side. Try to connect with the idea that there is more to life than work, and that your downtime is just as important.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You were looking for an opportunity to focus more on health and home and this week brings you that chance. It's a great week to organize yourself and your plans; it's also a good week for you financially, and you may want to take some of that hard-earned cash and treat yourself to something sweet for the home.

You enjoy home projects and getting your hands dirty. This is a great week for upgrading the home, as well as for creative endeavors.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Overindulgence might be your game this week, Scorpio, and who's to stop you when you're on a roll? This week is the one where you give yourself permission to be as bad as you want to be. Is that a good thing?

Well, probably not, but the key here is to not beat yourself up over it. It's like bloodletting. You need to get certain things out of your system if you are to move forward, unfettered, and only you know what will satisfy you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week lets you be you, and that means you'll be in a creative tizzy, so to speak. Because the transits tend to push us towards creative home projects this week, you'll more than likely throw yourself into some interior design project, or a revamping of an old idea.

Get your creative juices flowing now before the retrograde some in and puts a damper on all your efforts.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Every now and then you find yourself questioning everything. You've been under pressure lately and it's forced you to take a step back to re-examine your life. Are you on the right track? Are you with the right person?

While work always seems to be steady and well-suited for you, you will ask yourself some very important questions during the week, and your answers might not be all that pleasing. It's a week of self-realization, and a prompt to do better.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Before the weekends in Mercury retrograde, you, Aquarius, will come into some great good fortune. For the first time in a long while it will seem as though everyone is in support of you.

What you decide to do in terms of your love life will be met with approval by your partner. The same will occur at work. Everyone is on your side and ready to help you along. It's a week to cherish and to feel gratitude for.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Luckily, you're a powerhouse and when confronted with upsets and irritations, you simply power through so that you can do what's necessary.

You anticipate flack from co-workers as you are proceeding with something that you already know isn't what everyone else wants, but you work for the good of everyone, and you see how your work now will impact the future.

You are on the right track, and it's good that you're so confident in yourself. Stick with it, Pisces. You'll show them all.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda

