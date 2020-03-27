Your Zodiac Sign's Most Unhealthy Dating Habit, According To Astrology

You won't attract love with these.

What are your bad habits when it comes to dating? We all have them, but where do they come from?

These habits may come from a place of insecurity or as a way to protect ourselves from pain. You may have had a lot of bad luck in dating, so that’s what you expect to happen. You also might not even be aware that you’re not communicating enough, comparing yourself to others, or you’re letting some repetitive actions become habits.

And with the zodiac signs in astrology, it's this exact attitude that prevents them from finding love.

Sometimes our bad dating behaviors are habits that are a part of us, no matter what the impetus is; other times, these habits are specific to dating someone. You may feel pressure to be an idealized version of yourself when it comes to dating, and that may not be good for you in the long run.

If you’re not your real self with a potential partner, how will you ever know if you’re compatible or if the feelings you have for each other are real? Dating is a time to get to know someone and discover if a relationship is a possibility.

Dating doesn’t have to come with consequences. You may just want something casual and fun, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat your date well.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are fantastic to date! They're fun, adventurous, and funny, but like everyone, they have some bad dating habits. They can be extremely impatient, selfish, and come on too strong.

Aries are always going to make the first move, even when it's a little too soon in the relationship. They don't like being rebuffed or ignored as it hurts their feelings. They can also be confrontational and say things they'll regret later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus' bad dating habit is that they're stubborn, and it's often their way or the highway. They want complete control over the dates — what they do for them and where. If Taurus loses trust in their date, it may be very difficult for that trust to be rebuilt.

They don't give a lot of leeway for mistakes, and they're not great with compromise either. Taureans can be oblivious to other people's feelings, and when it's brought to their attention, they may not do anything about it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are great conversationalists and great with people, but their bad dating habit is that it's difficult for them to feel satisfied. They may be dating someone and have the feeling that they could be missing out on someone better.

Geminis may not have the patience to give a relationship the time it needs to grow. They get bored easily, and it puts pressure on their dates to always be entertaining and exciting. Sometimes, Geminis just lack the decision-making ability to settle on one person.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers have the bad dating behavior of being too clingy and emotional. Since they tend to be pessimistic, they have the feeling that the relationship is doomed from the start, and that it will only end in heartbreak.

This fatalistic view makes Cancer hold on too tight and be overemotional. It's great that they are able to access their feelings, but being too emotional from the start can make a lot of people scared of pursuing things further.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are charismatic, which is very attractive, but they do have some bad habits in dating. They crave the spotlight and they enjoy drama. Leos may turn a small mistake into a huge deal — not out of a need for justice, but as a way to stir the pot.

Leos can be prone to jealousy and that can make dating them a little challenging. They are headstrong and it can take a lot of work to convince them that they have nothing to be jealous about or that they're overreacting.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are perfectionists and sometimes their expectations of other people are way too high. It's one thing to hold yourself up to impossible standards, but it's another story when you're putting pressure on someone else.

No one is perfect, and if that's what you need in a partner, you're going to end up frustrated and alone. Instead of looking for flaws or pointing blame at someone, try to see the good and what they do that makes things better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As charming as Libras may be, they still can put up a huge wall between themselves and another person. Libras don't want to set themselves up for being hurt, so they may test their date to make sure they're worthy and won't hurt them.

However, not everyone is willing to jump through hoops for someone they're dating. Libras may make things seem too complicated or too much trouble to get involved with.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio's bad dating habit is that they read too much into every little thing. If their date doesn't text them back right away, texts them the wrong thing, if they're caught in a lie or aren't entirely transparent, Scorpio's imagination may take over and they can get jealous, suspicious, and even resentful.

Scorpios can be manipulative, and that's not a quality that someone looks for in a date.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is great at dating because they love meeting new people, having fun, and being involved in deep conversation. Their bad dating habit is that they can be too hasty.

If their date makes one small mistake or doesn't come through on something Sagittarius was counting on, this zodiac sign may want to end the relationship prematurely. For a Sagittarius, a fight is never a small thing — it's almost always a sign that the relationship won't ever work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn's bad dating habit is that they assume they know what the other person wants or needs. Capricorn isn't a mind reade,r and they don't know what another person is feeling or their motivation for their behavior. And by assuming they do, it only leads to miscommunication and misunderstanding.

Capricorns are patient, so they need to use some of the patience to wait to hear from the other person about their expectations and wants.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius' bad dating habit is that they tend to send mixed signals so their date doesn't have a clue what they want. Aquarius can be inconsistent and unpredictable, which can be confusing for the people they're dating.

When they feel uncomfortable or awkward, they can also come off as detached and aloof, which adds to their mystery and the frustration of their dates about whether Aquarius is interested or not.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces need to see the best in people, especially those they're romantically involved with. Their bad dating behavior is that they refuse to see how their date isn't treating them well and they make excuses for their behavior.

Pisces are compassionate and always willing to give people the benefit of the doubt, even when it comes at their own expense. They need to open their eyes and work on putting themselves first so they don't set themselves up to be hurt.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.