One Card Tarot Reading For January 5, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Wednesday, January 5, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

What does Wednesday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Just because something isn't working out now does not mean that this is the end of your hopes.

A disappointment can actually be a light at the end of the tunnel. You may be headed to find something more suitable for your needs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

As much as you'd like to stop right now, don't. It's always when you're closest to the finish line that situations become harder to manage. You are growing stronger through this process.

You need this growth so that when you're where you aim to be you're ready to handle the success you've earned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You have the gift of gab, and this is what helps you to get out of a compromise position.

It's not easy to come up with clever solutions to a problem that no one can solve, but you, Gemini, are the one who finds a way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your sensitivity proves to be your greatest strength.

Everyone loves a warm and kind-hearted person, and Cancer, your ability to make people feel welcomed at the time needed is a gift that is endearing to all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

What is this worth to you? Good things take a long time to happen, and if you already know the value in your dreams, be patient, Leo.

This may not be an easy path to take, but in the end, seeing your desires come to reality is worth it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are at a place where your talent and ability can help you in ways you have. not tried.

Even if you feel incapable of doing a project or getting a job, don't let that stop you from trying.

You will be so surprised at how wonderfully you can blend into a situation because of your resourceful nature.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

A delayed ending only means that you have more time to plan.

The fact that you didn't get what you thought you'd have by now only means that when everything actually does come to pass it will be perfectly timed, with fewer problems for you to manage.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Why argue? There are things that you cannot change just because you fight with someone. Some people may never see eye-to-eye with you.

The more that you try to assert your opinion, the harder they push back and resist.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Short on time? Lately, things seem like a whirlwind of busywork, and this can create only a small amount of time to be with people you love.

You may not have a ton of free time right now, but it's so important to try and make room for joy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

What do you desire to accomplish in 2022? Your passion and life purpose are fueled by your ambition.

Today, set an intention and begin to take the first steps in your plan for the rest of the year.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

A change in plans, Aquarius, so be prepared to pivot.

Have your plan b in place as you may have time to do something that you didn't think you'd have time to focus on. It can be a great day for catching up without losing any traction on your other plans.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Your actions move the universe forward in so many ways. What you do to others attracts energy back to you.

So, be intentional about your choices and be pure in your pursuit of happiness and love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.