Ding dong, the ex is back. And while that may have struck a note of dread in your heart, there's a reason for this to be happening; unfinished business.

When we say or hear the word, "ex" we automatically assume this is some monster from the past, but for many people, the ones we call "ex" are still people we love.

Venus sextile Neptune is the transit that brings back the good memories, and reminders of what we have in common with others.

One of the strongest draws to another person of the romantic past is the thought of what you did together, creatively.

The arts, including music, visual art, literature, and these things attract people to each other, as it is the arts that we free our minds.

And so, with this knowledge, we may very well hear that 'knock knock' on the door. It may come in the form of an ex reaching out through social media, or it may start by running into them in a coffee shop, but whatever brings this ex back into your world, it will happen with love, not dread.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Returns During Venus Sextile Neptune, January 5 - 7, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The interesting part about this Venus sextile Neptune transit is that you may indeed receive some kind of word or notification that your ex is back, but it's a different ex than you might expect! Because of the nature of this particular transit, what's about to happen has to revolve around creativity and the arts.

So, you're not going to be attracting to you the person who was selfish and destructive; you'll be back in touch with that other person in your life, the one who you didn't really love 'that much' but you sure did have fun with. This is someone you had dreams with.

They might have been plans for a beautiful future, but you knew back then that nothing could come of it. Too many other things in the way. But oh what fun you did have back in the day, creating, making music, sharing visions.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've tried to let go of all your old memories, simply because you've wanted to move forward with this new year, in peace and without burden.

That's all well and good, but you're about to get a surprise: that old lover of yours, and they're in town, and they want to catch up.

Are you ready for such a meeting? After all, this person is someone you once cared for very deeply, and you had so much in common with them.

Still, the two of you did have to part due to irreconcilable differences...but does that mean forever? Nah, you can grab a coffee with them, surely! Give yourself time to think before you say yes.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There's a good chance that none of what's written here will come as a surprise because you're an intuitive one, Pisces, and you may have recently dreamed of your ex, and that dream may have stirred up something in you. Premonition? Perhaps. You'll be on their mind, that's for sure, but who are they?

They are the ones you used to lose yourself in, and they became quite dangerous to you in the way that they influence you way too much. Venus sextile Neptune makes you feel nostalgic when you think of them, and that may turn to vulnerability.

What you shared with that person could be considered a 'folie à deux', a madness shared by two. You may want to avoid this ex as they do have the power to drag you down.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda