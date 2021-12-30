There are many aspects and transits that are going to happen this year that will have us both shaken and stirred.

Some will rise above the heat, and some will fall to their knees. No condition is permanent, however, and because we've learned so much over the past couple of years, we are absolutely smarter as we enter this new year of 2022, which means our choices will be well-thought-out and made with integrity.

We're starting out with Venus in retrograde going direct on January 29, which will be followed by 4 Mercury retrogrades which are scattered throughout the year.

We also have 4 eclipses and a Mars retrograde to come. Each time we have a retrograde, especially Mercury or Mars transits, we get a chance to rethink things and perhaps see them in a better light.

While we always shrink from the idea of the famous 'Mercury in retrograde' what's really happening is much more than having your phone die; it's about finding new ways to succeed, especially in the face of adversity.

This is the year where we make connections to family, community, and beyond.

This is the year where we pay less attention to the frivolous bits and pieces of the internet and check in more frequently with science and fact.

We've come a long way to get to this point, and while we're not yet ready to upload our consciousnesses into artificial intelligence, we're still a whole lot smarter than we were in recent years gone past.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Year 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

At present, your life seems to be 'full steam ahead.' All is on track and your plans feel as though they are heading towards fulfillment. The beginning days of the year may drag, and with Venus retrograde, you may feel some frustration with your love life.

This will change and develop over the next few months, bringing you to new success in this regard.

Your natural feelings of courage will grow during the summer months. You'll be taking risks and scoring big. All the while you'll be working on yourself; you took notes last year and you really do want to change for the better, and you shall.

Money starts to look really good for you around May, as much of your work effort starts to bear fruit; the confidence you'll build around this time will last you the year.

Best days of the year for Aries: April 1, May 10, 28, July 5, October 9, and December 20.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll find that you are not only healed from previous hurts but that your brave new disposition is strong enough to get you through all the transits that fall in your sign, this year.

With Venus retrograde and two eclipses in Taurus, you'll feel much more focused than in the past; you know exactly what you want, how to say it, and how to execute the plan.

What isn't working is workable; you see no reason to give up on something that is important to you, and you will put in the time. If you choose to speak to many people you will be hailed as a great communicator.

You know how to 'read the room.' The early part of this new year will be mostly devoted to quality communication, and as the year progresses, you'll pour yourself into healthy choices.

This is the first year where you seriously honor your health, both mental and physical.

Best days of the year for Taurus: April 19, May 17, 28, June 22, August 20, and November 8.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It is going to feel as though the year is split in two for you, as in the first half, and the second half — the latter months.

During the early part of the year, you will spend much time planning what's to happen in the near future. You need this focus because your plans are specific and precise, and in your mind, there is no margin for error and no chance that your affirmation will be denied. Your warrior powers bring you an excellent vision and you will work the retrogrades to your advantage.

Starting around mid-June, things will flip into a more physical stance, as now you will be more involved with people, relationships, and community. On July 28, Jupiter - your planet - goes retrograde, and this will give you a hard edge, but it's that edge that will spare you future troubles. Call it 'experience', and you'll wear it like a badge of honor.

Best days of the year for Sagittarius: June 14, July 28, November 16, 17, 23, and December 6.

