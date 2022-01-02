Love Horoscope For Monday, January 3, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on January 3, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, January 03, 2022.

Aries

Are you making important changes?

Sometimes the people closest to you are the last ones to notice how you are making an effort to improve.

Don't worry about their recognition right now, do what feels right for your life.

Taurus

Are you feeling stuck when it comes to love?

Your perception matters and it can frame your point of view before the truth even has a chance to reveal itself.

Start to tell yourself something different about your situation and see if that helps open your heart in a new way.

Gemini

Nothing changes until everything changes, and you may find that your world feels turned upside down.

The chaos that is brewing now will prove to be favorable to you.

You will be so surprised that what you thought you needed is actually an obstacle, and what you need is less than you had asked for.

Cancer

It's time for a change, and part of that involves being more independent.

Breaking away from the identity of a relationship can be an emotional rollercoaster, but you are your own person, Cancer, and for you to be whole in a relationship, you also need to be complete within yourself.

Leo

Who needs dysfunctional love when you can have a flourishing healthy romance?

Change the narrative in your relationships and start choosing better when it comes to friends, acquaintances, and love.

Virgo

Breathe new energy into your romantic life, Leo.

You've been doing the same thing over and over again, and your love life has remained the same, too.

One small routine change can completely change your odds of meeting someone.

Libra

Big moves can be made during this time, Libra.

A transfer can be on the horizon. Changes in residence or conversations about a new place to live can come up when Venus conjuncts Pluto, the planet of transformation in your sector of family.

It's a great time to look at new developments or apartments closer to relatives or your job.

Scorpio

Sometimes people change their minds about their feelings, and they no longer care in the way that they used to.

The frays in your relationship's fibers may start to show, and there can be an opportunity to accept the truth and work out problems to resolve them moving toward healing or redefining your romance to just friends.

Sagittarius

Don't be ashamed to put your standards high or worry that others will find you materialistic.

Does money in love matter? For you, it does. Sagittarius, what you value is important, and it's the core of your emotional attachment to things that may define who you choose to love and why.

Capricorn

A soulmate? It's not impossible, but it can feel like a pipe dream when you have already met so many prospective partners only to discover that things did not work out the way you hoped.

You may be done looking, and Capricorn, it's so funny that this is often when you meet the 'one'.

Aquarius

It's obvious, Aquarius. Something has to change, right? New Year, new you... and one of those areas of life that have been all-encompassing has been work.

Your partner's complaints that they never see you these days are heard, so now it's time to kick back a bit and enjoy some cuddle time to rebond with your mate.

Pisces

When love enters your life, it's so easy to make your partner a number one priority and forget that you even have friends.

Today, the tension that requires a balance between friendships and romance becomes apparent, and it's time to find the right balance in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.