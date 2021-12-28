3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Relationships During Jupiter In Pisces, December 28, 2021 - May 10, 2022

Every now and then the cosmos does us a good turn, by wrapping us up in a loving, warm blanket of transits that tend to act as protectors.

Right now, starting December 28, 2021, we have Jupiter in Pisces, which acts in this way.

Our emotions are about to be soothed, and our bodies will feel the relief in our relationships, as fear and stress seem to be on vacation, at least for a while.

One of the aspects that come along with this transit is that it inspires in us the desire to be kind, sensitive to others.

We want to understand other people. Compassion is huge with Jupiter in Pisces; we want to help. During this transit, we wish to put forward our best selves, and in doing so we unconsciously draw love to us in its myriad forms.

And so, for some zodiac signs who are luckiest in relationships during Jupiter in Pisces, this is a very lucky transit as it brings with it all forms of love, understanding, and a broad view of the possibilities of where this love can go.

It's a fortunate transit that has life-changing attributes to it and can put us in the right place at the right time when it comes to love.

Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Relationships During Jupiter In Pisces, December 28, 2021 - May 10, 2022

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

All you really need is a safe place and the idea that everything is going to be OK. You may act like a big baby at times, but your insecurity could easily be helped out if only you could feel secure in your relationships. What's happened is that you've allowed worry to consume you, and, in truth, you have nothing to worry about.

What you do have on your side is Jupiter in Pisces, which works so well with Fire signs as a blow-softening agent. This transit will take the edge off and perhaps let you see that you really are quite fortunate in relationships, both romantic and platonic. The luck arrives in the form of recognition; your love life is beautiful - it just needs you to accept and understand that it is real.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have stood by to watch all of your ex's fall in love with someone who isn't you, and as they couple off, one by one, there you are, left by yourself, wondering if you'll ever find someone to call your own.

Luck has it that not only is something like this possible for you during this transit but that the RIGHT person is about to make your acquaintance.

You may not even believe it as it happens, but you will chuckle over the irony, but here you are practically set on giving up completely, and boom!

In walks that special person, and if all goes well (which looks like a definite possibility) then your luck in relationships is about to change for the very good.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are the luckiest in love during Jupiter in Pisces because it means so much to you to be open to anything positive that might happen to you.

You are tired of the negativity; it's usurped your vital energy, and you can't make it in the world while feeling drained and spent.

You crave that positive vibe, the sparkling clean regenerative energy that comes with Jupiter in Pisces, and what you don't know is that this energy is going to rev up your friendships in ways you couldn't possibly imagine.

What you figured was dead in the water is now alive with promise; something great is about to happen to you and the person you call 'partner'. Stay open, Capricorn. This is your lucky day.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda