One Card Tarot Reading For December 31, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, December 31, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
What does Friday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign? Read on.
RELATED: 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Relationships During Jupiter In Pisces, December 28, 2021 - May 10, 2022
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed
Call a time out, Aries. Take a moment to write down your dreams for the future.
Draft a letter to yourself to open in 2023, and say what you think in the future you need to hear. Set an intention, and make it a strong one.
RELATED: Why Are Aries So Cool?
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Star, reversed
God has not turned silent, Taurus. Sometimes the universe ceases to speak because what has been said needs to be heard for what it is, not repeated.
You may already know what the answer is. Listen to your heart.
RELATED: Why Taurus Is So Possessive
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Judgement
Think for yourself, Gemini. You are open-minded but sometimes you have given too much credit to the ideas of others.
Yours matter the most; remember that. God isn't going to tell you what to do through someone else when the entire universe was created in such a way to have a direct life from the source to your inner self.
RELATED: Common Pet Peeves That Make A Gemini Lose Interest In You
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Death
Let go, Cancer. Goodbyes are hard, but endings are just as beautiful as beginnings.
You have an amazing opportunity here. When the universe closes a door for you, it's a gift.
RELATED: What Makes A Cancer Happy?
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Three of Wands
Trust yourself, Leo. Creative energy flows to you easily today, so it's time for you to let your imagination play without borders.
Don't try to control what you think. See where your daydreams take you. They might know a shortcut to a dream. you've been hoping to see come true.
RELATED: Why Are Leos So Cute?
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed
You win, Virgo. Success can be something other than money. Love, good friends, laugher, and a sense of wholeness in your heart.
All these gifts of life are yours, and they can't be bought with money, but are treasures nonetheless.
RELATED: What To Do When A Virgo Ignores You
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed
Have courage, Libra. Sometimes you have to take a big, brave step forward even when you're afraid of the future.
You won't know if you will fail or succeed until you try, and even a failure is a success because you've learned something new.
RELATED: 5 Reasons A Libra Is The BEST Friend You Never Knew You NEEDED
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: King of Swords
Aim for clarity, Scorpio. Your mind was meant to expand and grow. Lessons learned can be tough, but this is the process of growth.
Consider these pangs of pain signs that you're becoming taller in wisdom and stronger in truth.
RELATED: Why Are Scorpios So Secretive?
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Moon
Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter
Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!
Look closely, Sagittarius. What's hidden from you will always find a way to the light. Truth can never remain out of the sun for too long.
You won't even need to go looking for it. In fact, it will come to you!
RELATED: 6 Reasons A Sagittarius Will Break Up With You, According To Astrology
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Three of Swords
Related Stories From YourTango:
Good things are coming, Capricorn. Friends make the work light, and you have so many reasons to include others in your projects right now.
Share the experience. It's a way to form memories that last and friendships that have roots deeper than you ever dreamed.
RELATED: 5 Ways To Keep The Capricorn You Love Happy — Or Else
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Two of Swords
Life changes, Aquarius. The road is divided into two different directions.
You get to pick which lane you want to be in. Take the road less traveled, but pack light. You need less than you realize!
RELATED: How To Keep An Aquarius Madly In Love, According To Astrology
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
No worries, Pisces.
Troubles come suddenly, but so do solutions. Wherever a problem reveals itself an answer on how to solve it isn't too far behind.
RELATED: 11 Ways A Pisces Is The Coolest Friend You'll Ever Have
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.