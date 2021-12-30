One Card Tarot Reading For December 31, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Friday, December 31, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Call a time out, Aries. Take a moment to write down your dreams for the future.

Draft a letter to yourself to open in 2023, and say what you think in the future you need to hear. Set an intention, and make it a strong one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

God has not turned silent, Taurus. Sometimes the universe ceases to speak because what has been said needs to be heard for what it is, not repeated.

You may already know what the answer is. Listen to your heart.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Think for yourself, Gemini. You are open-minded but sometimes you have given too much credit to the ideas of others.

Yours matter the most; remember that. God isn't going to tell you what to do through someone else when the entire universe was created in such a way to have a direct life from the source to your inner self.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Let go, Cancer. Goodbyes are hard, but endings are just as beautiful as beginnings.

You have an amazing opportunity here. When the universe closes a door for you, it's a gift.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Trust yourself, Leo. Creative energy flows to you easily today, so it's time for you to let your imagination play without borders.

Don't try to control what you think. See where your daydreams take you. They might know a shortcut to a dream. you've been hoping to see come true.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

You win, Virgo. Success can be something other than money. Love, good friends, laugher, and a sense of wholeness in your heart.

All these gifts of life are yours, and they can't be bought with money, but are treasures nonetheless.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

Have courage, Libra. Sometimes you have to take a big, brave step forward even when you're afraid of the future.

You won't know if you will fail or succeed until you try, and even a failure is a success because you've learned something new.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Aim for clarity, Scorpio. Your mind was meant to expand and grow. Lessons learned can be tough, but this is the process of growth.

Consider these pangs of pain signs that you're becoming taller in wisdom and stronger in truth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Look closely, Sagittarius. What's hidden from you will always find a way to the light. Truth can never remain out of the sun for too long.

You won't even need to go looking for it. In fact, it will come to you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Good things are coming, Capricorn. Friends make the work light, and you have so many reasons to include others in your projects right now.

Share the experience. It's a way to form memories that last and friendships that have roots deeper than you ever dreamed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Life changes, Aquarius. The road is divided into two different directions.

You get to pick which lane you want to be in. Take the road less traveled, but pack light. You need less than you realize!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

No worries, Pisces.

Troubles come suddenly, but so do solutions. Wherever a problem reveals itself an answer on how to solve it isn't too far behind.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.