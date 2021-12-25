One Card Tarot Reading For December 26, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, December 26, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Do you know what you want to do, Aries? Right now, there are so many options open to you, but you have to narrow yourself down to a few or else you'll not be good at any of them.

Be selective. If you are hesitant or disinterested, then it's not an area of your life where you need to focus.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

To have a certain result you will want to take control of your emotions and the feelings you associated with the process.

Expectations can get in the way. Set those aside so you don't self-sabotage because you start to think you're not good enough or that you need to be ready beyond what you already are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Struggle is as much a part of life as joy, and when you are in the middle of a challenging experience it can be hard to remember why you started this journey in the first place.

Reconnect with your Big Why. Write it down and let your mind call to memory all the reasons that you felt this journey was necessary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

A few circumstances can be contributing to your lack of motivation, and one of them can be that you just aren't interested in the process, and you can't see how this particular project adds any long-term value to your life.

When and if you can connect your effort to meaning that's personal for you, things will start to shift.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

It's so easy to get caught up in the emotion of a decision instead of focusing on the facts. Where are you being blinded by the details, Leo?

What are you allowing to set you off in the wrong direction? You can turn things around once you return to square one and have calmed your fears.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

Jealousy is like a blindfold that prevents you from seeing things with compassion and empathy. Are you comparing yourself to someone else?

You may not see the problems that are behind what appears to be a perfect life, and they may even envy what you have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Timing is everything, and no one can make you do something you're not ready to do.

You don't lose your personal sense of authority because someone else expects things from you.

You are an independent person who can decide for yourself. What is making it hard for you to assert your rights?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Being good at something other people need is a powerful asset to your future.

Chances are you're already known for a particular skill. If you love doing a hobby and can get paid doing it for others, maybe this is something to consider next year.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Do you love to experience new things? There are so many adventures out there for you to share with a friend or with a loved one.

Don't stay close to home just because you prefer to be in your familiar environment. Pick one thing that intimidates you and give it a go.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Do you feel stuck? Maybe money is an obstacle to getting out of your current situation, and you are looking for an emotional or mental escape until you can officially leave. You can begin by giving your mind a break.

Don't think about the situation for a little while. Instead, do something positive and proactive with your time.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

You really can have too much of a good thing. Is there something you've felt dependant on but don't know how to cut back?

This is the area of your life to work on the most to bring things back into moderation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Do you love to dream about the future? Getting caught up in what could be is a wonderful pass time, but don't let your fantasy take over reality.

When you imagine that your love life can be better than ever, take steps to bring your hope into reality.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.