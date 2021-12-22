One Card Tarot Reading For December 23, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, December 23, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You're about to overcome some difficulty that you thought was too hard for you to conquer.

A lot of things have passed, but you were able to manage life's challenges and rise above adversity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

When you least expect it but need it the most a person with money may come to your aid and give you help that you did not ask for.

It can be hard to accept their assistance, but if you need it Taurus, don't be afraid to admit you do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Waiting is never easy, and it can almost seem easier to just let things ride and do nothing to move the situation forward.

You might even fool yourself into believing everything is OK, and it's you, not the problem. But, Gemini, trust your first instinct. It's time for a change.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Sometimes you have to jump in with both feet and not worry if you're truly 100 percent ready.

You can learn on the job, and you are trainable. Give yourself a chance. Don't be afraid to make mistakes. You will figure it out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

You have a lot going for you, so when you start to get the attention you deserve, accept it.

You earned this position and you are going to continue to climb to the top of your field.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Don't compare yourself to others, Virgo. You never know what a person is hiding behind their smile or posts on social media.

Like you, everyone has their own share of problems, and they may be putting out their best moments in order to focus on the positives instead of what they prefer others not to see.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

With winter here, you might not get to enjoy the outdoors as much as you normally would like to do.

So, you'll need to find new ways to connect with nature. Keep a Moon diary and write down how you feel during each lunar phase. Set an intention and try to do things according to the Moon.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

What's the hurry, Scorpio? Why be in such a rush when you can slow down and enjoy the pace. You're on a once in a lifetime journey, and

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are steps ahead of the competition, and when you set your mind to do something, you do it better than anyone else.

It's this experience that makes you so valuable. Be confident in what you do, Sagittarius, you are a super star.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When someone you trust stabs you straight through the heart, it is so difficult to get over the betrayal.

Everything is still raw right now, but the sorrow won't last forever. Each day you will become stronger and the journey of healing will become easier.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People are hard to understand, and sometimes it's not even worth trying to figure out why a person does what they do. What matters is your reaction.

This is one of those times where you need to focus on yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

An important message, one that you need to hear, is coming your way. Be prepared, Pisces.

The news is going to be one you did not expect, but so worthy of your attention.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.